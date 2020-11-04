Dental practices: 8th annual Incisal Edge Design Competition accepting nominations

Award-winning offices across the U.S. will be selected in three categories: New Construction, Repurposed and Specialty practices.

/EIN News/ -- Pittston, Pennsylvania, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incisal Edge magazine’s 8th annual design competition is seeking award-worthy workflows and awe-inspiring dental practices.

For more than seven years, Incisal Edge, the leading magazine for dental professionals, has been paying tribute to the finest examples of architecture, interior design and space planning nationwide. Its 8th annual Incisal Edge Design Competition offers an opportunity for those who incorporate creativity and innovation when creating a dental office.

Nominations will be accepted through November 30, 2020, and winners will be selected in each of the contest’s three categories geared toward existing dental practices: new construction, repurposed practice, and specialty practice. For contest specifics, visit: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

Each winner will receive: a profile in Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine’s spring issue, an “Incisal Edge Design Competition Winner” seal to be used for marketing purposes, and bragging rights for eternity.

A juried panel from the dental and architectural worlds will select America’s most striking practices. Each judge performs a comprehensive review of practice photos and floor plans, along with explanations of how each attains a functional balance of design, operation, and technology.

Judges include:

Joyce Bassett, DDS, FAACD, FAGD – Lecturer, author, president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Founded the Women Teaching Women Cosmetic Learning Facility.

Tristan Hamilton, DDS, M. ARCH – Featured keynote at dentistry’s leading design workshops across the U.S. Holds degrees in both dentistry and architecture.

Phyllis Marshall-Rice, LEED AP, EDAC – Healthcare design manager at Herman Miller, LEED Associate professional. Holds Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification (EDAC).

Published by Benco Dental, Incisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. To applaud excellence in dental design, the magazine will profile the winners of its 8th annual design competition in its spring edition. For additional information regarding Incisal Edge magazine, visit: http://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/

