Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,468 in the last 365 days.

Crawford & Company Board Increases Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4, 2020, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.05 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020. This is an increase of $0.01 per share from the previous quarter.

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Tag: [Crawford-Financial]

Primary Logo

You just read:

Crawford & Company Board Increases Quarterly Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.