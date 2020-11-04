Certified Wine Educator Reveals Everything You Need To Know About Red And White Wines
Learn the essentials of red and white wines in 15 minutes with new ebook releasesHASTINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15 Minute Guide to Red Wine: Everything You Really Need to Know but Haven’t Had a Chance to Ask (The 15 Minute Guides to Wine Book 1) Crosstown Publishing, November , 2020; $0.99, 22 pages, e-book, ASIN : B08LK733YG On Amazon: http://amzn.to/2I0qjpG
The 15 Minute Guide to White Wine: So Much More Than Simply Refreshing (The 15 Minute Guides to Wine Book 2), Crosstown Publishing, November 3, $2.99, 25 pages, e-book, ASIN : B08LHKSFD7 On Amazon: http://amzn.to/34PfgIN
What if you could learn the essentials of wine in 15 minutes? Jim Laughren wants to help wine lovers achieve this goal with two new ebooks for any wine aficionado looking to learn more about wine.
The author of 50 Ways to Love Wine More hopes these e-books will broaden a wine lover’s wine education and help them be a more informed consumer. In each book, Laughren details wine information such as color, flavor, characteristics, fermentation, varieties to explore and much more.
“My intention with these books is to jumpstart the reader’s wine education,” said Laughren. “In addition, I hope they will encourage everyone who enjoys wine to ask more questions and try many varieties of both red and white wines.”
In The 15 Minute Guide to Red Wine, Laughren shares his years of wine knowledge to answer readers’ most common wine questions. This simple guide gives drinkers the reader details about what they really need to know to purchase wisely and perhaps even impress friends and colleagues. As Laughren says, there is no need for a 300-page study guide or a ten-week course to get a foundation in red wine.
Experts are loving it. Ron Hunt, the host of All About Wine on Blog Talk Radio, recommends it highly.
“15 Minute Wine Guides by Jim Laughren is a must for every wine beginner. He packs a big book of knowledge into a simple read and covers all the "must know" topics of wine simply and precisely. Jim's knowledge of wine is evident but never do you feel that he is "talking down" to you."
In The 15 Minute Guide to White Wine, Laughren makes white wine come alive with details about flavor, color, and varieties to explore. Food Coma creator and host Joe Ricchio calls it “an easy to understand, unbiased description of wine and winemaking, and a useful guide to some wonderful, off-the-beaten-path white wines (there really is life after Chardonnay!).” While many wine lovers dismiss white wines, Laughren disagrees and wants readers to dig deeper into this wine flavor.
“Whites wines should be applauded rather than disregarded,” says Laughren. “Too many people dismiss whites as less serious or less profound than red wines, and nothing could be further from the truth. Whites have been among the world's favorite wines for millennia.”
So, whether you just like to relax with a glass or two of wine after a long day or you are ready to begin learning more, these 15-minute Wine Guides are the perfect place to begin. Both books are currently available on Amazon.com.
About the Author Jim Laughren, CWE, is also the award-winning author of A Beer Drinker’s Guide to Knowing and Enjoying Fine Wine, a Kirkus “Indie Book of the Year” in 2013, and 50 Ways to Love Wine More. Known for his irreverent approach and abiding enthusiasm for all things fermented, he is a wine and former importer-distributor of fine wines from around the world. He loves nothing more than sharing his passion for excellent wine with others, regardless of their experience.
