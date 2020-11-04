ConnectALL Announces Integration Support for SAP Solution Manager

Newest solution becomes part of ConnectALL’s Value Stream Management capabilities

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced support for SAP Solution Manager, enabling organizations to connect innumerable software tools to the award-winning SAP platform using its ConnectALL Value Stream Management solution.



SAP Solution Manager enables customers to better manage their SAP and non-SAP applications, centralizing, enhancing, automating and improving the management of the entire system landscape. Per Lance Knight, COO of ConnectALL, adding SAP Solution Manager to his company’s large ecosystem of integrations also extends ConnectALL’s ability to connect Micro Focus Application Lifecycle Management and Project and Portfolio Management (ALM/PPM) to unlimited tools in the software delivery value stream.

“Integrating a tool like SAP Solution Manager with so many tools in the software delivery value stream, while enabling organizations to see, measure, and automate their value streams, will increase ConnectALL’s dominance in the VSM space,” said Knight. “Importantly, this integration will drive more organizational visibility into value stream optimization opportunities at the planning stage.”

With the new SAP Solution Manager integration, organizations and their teams will be able to see, measure, and automate the flow of work between SAP Solution Manager and other project management, application lifecycle management, design, testing, release, ITSM and CRM tools, while connecting business ideas to their technology implementation.

The new solution becomes part of ConnectALL’s comprehensive VSM infrastructure — its integration platform, value stream visualizer capability and insights solution — which supports real-time, automatic, bi-directional synchronization and data-driven, outcomes-based analytics to an unlimited number of Agile, DevOps and IT tools.

SAP Solution Manager is purpose-designed to manage the lifecycle of users’ SAP solution in a distributed environment. It provides tools, methods, and process management content that can be used during preparation of business blueprints, configuration, and implementation. Ideas that begin in SAP Solution Manager are executed in tools such as Jira Software, Azure DevOps and Rally Software, tested in tools including Tricentis Tosca, qTest, Micro Focus ALM and SmartBear, and supported in ITSM tools such as Jira Service Desk, ServiceNow and BMC Remedy. Connecting the tools through a VSM solution rapidly improves flow and visibility from the idea through its development, release and subsequent feedback loops.

About ConnectALL

ConnectALL helps companies achieve value stream management and create business value by bringing software innovation to market faster. The company's Value Stream Integration Platform unifies applications, tools, people and processes, connecting dozens of software delivery tools and facilitating powerful cross-team collaboration. Paired with its Universal Adapter, ConnectALL can unite an unlimited number of tools for seamless collaboration, bi-directional information capture and exchange, automated event triggering, and much more. The company's Value Stream Insights solution enables real-time, end-to-end visibility into the health of a value stream to identify bottlenecks, issues and constraints that impact business outcomes and block the delivery of value. In short, it empowers the true value drivers of software development — humans — to achieve project goals. ConnectALL has been recognized as Best in Show in the Value Stream Management category of the 2019 SD Times 100 and by G2 as a “High Performer” in its Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 Reports. For more information, please visit https://www.connectall.com.

