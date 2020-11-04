2021 Nissan Maxima U.S. MSRP starts at $36,990, adds special 40th Anniversary Edition package

/EIN News/ -- Four decades of Maxima celebrated with limited production 40th Anniversary Edition

Based on Maxima Platinum grade, 40 th Anniversary Edition includes unique two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior color with black roof, red semi-aniline leather-appointed seating and exclusive 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels

Anniversary Edition includes unique two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior color with black roof, red semi-aniline leather-appointed seating and exclusive 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels Performance remains at the forefront with 300-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 engine and Integrated Dynamics control Module – including Intelligent Trace Control, Active Ride Control and Intelligent Engine Brake – standard on all grade levels

2021 Maxima model lineup includes SV, SR and Platinum grades

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition joins the 2021 Nissan Maxima lineup, which goes on sale today at Nissan dealers nationwide. The 40th Anniversary Edition package is priced at $2,1251 on top of the fully equipped Maxima Platinum grade, which has an MSRP of $42,2201.

The limited production 40th Anniversary Edition includes:

Unique two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior color with black roof

Exclusive 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels

Black exterior finishers and trim badges, including 40 th Anniversary badge

Anniversary badge Black exhaust finishers

Red semi-aniline, leather-appointed seating with 40 th Anniversary embossing

Anniversary embossing Red contrast interior stitching

Satin Dark Chrome interior faceted finishers

White speedometer and tachometer faces reminiscent of past Maxima models

Heated rear seats

The 2021 Maxima is available in three well-equipped models: Maxima SV, SR and Platinum, each equipped with a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine and performance-oriented Xtronic transmission.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2021 Nissan Maxima:

Maxima SV $36,990 USD Maxima SR $42,150 USD Maxima Platinum $42,220 USD Destination and Handling $925.



About the 2021 Nissan Maxima

The 2021 Maxima maintains its true sports sedan performance with a standard 300-horsepower 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine. Complementing the 3.5-liter V6 is a performance-oriented Xtronic transmission. Maxima’s refined handling and ride comfort starts with a 4-wheel independent suspension with monotube rear shock absorbers. The sporty Maxima SR grade features unique suspension damper tuning, a larger front stabilizer bar and 19-inch wheels and tires to add even more performance.

Maxima features aggressive styling elements – a voluminous front grille with a deep V-motion grille, standard jewel-like LED headlights and Nissan Signature Daytime Running Lights – contributing to the flagship sedan’s premium, high performance appearance. Inside is a driver-oriented cockpit and comfortable seating for five occupants. The “Gliding Wing” interior layout emphasizes the horizontal movement and easy access to all controls.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 remains standard across the Maxima lineup and includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. In addition to Safety Shield 360, Maxima offers available Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Around View® Monitor. Maxima’s Intelligent Cruise Control and innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness2 technology are standard on all grade levels.

Maxima continues to garner prestigious industry awards. Maxima was named the top vehicle in the Large Car segment of the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study for the third consecutive year. Maxima also led J.D. Power’s 2020 APEAL Study Large Car category, again for the third year in a row and 30 points ahead of the segment average. It has also achieved a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for five straight years3.

For more information on the 2021 Maxima, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com .

