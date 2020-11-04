Trail to Jimmy Smith Lake recently improved

Thanks to Thompson Creek Mine, the trail to Jimmy Smith Lake now provides safe access to the popular fishing destination and surrounding area.

Two mine employees recently used a mini-excavator to widen and remove rocks from the trail starting at the trailhead to the south end of the lake. The improved trail will provide safe, year-round access, especially for horse and OHV enthusiasts.

“We’re thrilled to now have a much improved trail to the lake, and we want to thank Thompson Creek Mine for making it possible,” said Windy Schoby, Idaho Fish and Game’s boating and fishing access coordinator.

Fish and Game maintains the trail with hand tools twice-annually, but due to the amount of eroded material and sloughing sections of trail, Thompson Creek’s equipment provided a very helpful solution.

“We are thankful to have good neighbors like Thompson Creek,” said Schoby.

Due to the ongoing challenge to maintain a safe trail, Idaho Fish and Game, along with Idaho Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Land Management, are currently exploring a long-term solution to further improve or possibly re-route the trail.

Located in the East Fork Salmon River drainage southeast of Clayton, the 47-acre lake provides year-round fishing for rainbow trout and is accessed by half-mile hike, by horse, or motorcycle/OHV ride from the trailhead on Big Lake Creek.