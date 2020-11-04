Introducing the Smart Entry Door: The Latest Innovation from Smart Glass Technologies

The Smart Entry Door is the most affordable and luxurious switchable privacy entry door on the market.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Glass Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Smart Entry Door.Smart Glass Technologies is the fastest-growing manufacturer of switchable privacy Smart Film and Smart Glass in the North American market. The company is a leader in innovation, offering the widest variety of design options when it comes to superior quality switchable privacy glass, self adhesive PDLC (Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal) film, and photochromic self-tinting windows technology.In one of the company’s most exciting announcements this year, Smart Glass Technologies is informing the public about the launch of its highly anticipated Smart Entry Door. The Smart Entry Door is a low maintenance, cost-effective, and impressive solution for instant privacy. The company’s signature PriWatt Film technology is installed into an existing glass door and then connected to a transformer using special hinges and low voltage wires. For the ultimate safety, this work is completed by a certified electrician.“Our clients love their glass entryway doors as they provide energizing and uplifting sunlight into their homes,” says founder of Smart Glass Technologies, William Turcan. “That being said, a full-glass entry door doesn’t give you the privacy you sometimes need. With our brand-new Smart Entry Door installation, homeowners can keep the beautiful design of their glass doors, while adding an impressive and low-profile solution for instant privacy.”Without restricting the flow of light, the Smart Entry Door helps to transform previously dark corridors into spaces that feel open and bright, in addition to keeping a critical sense of privacy to feel comfortable in the home. This unique switchable privacy is the ultimate alternative to blinds and curtains, which create visual clutter and collect unwanted dust.Switchable privacy glass entry doors provide homeowners with a host of additional benefits, including:• Improved security• Decreased energy consumption• Block damaging radiation• Easy maintenance• And more!For more information about Smart Glass Technologies, please visit the company’s website at www.sgtglobal.co About the CompanyFounded in 2018 in Miami, Florida, and with capabilities spanning the United States and Canada, Smart Glass Technologies, LLC is an exclusive dealer for PriWatt Film, PriWatt Glass, PriWatt Power Transformer, Tintuitive Self-Tinting Film, Tintuitive Self-Tinting Windows, and other supplies from Smart Glass Group.Smart Glass Technologies has more than 10 teams of certified smart film installers in the US, Canada, and the Middle East. The company is the first company in the industry to have the distinction of providing smart film installation training worldwide.