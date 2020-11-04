NHATUI REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY LAUNCHES A SOCIAL NETWORK SPECIALIZED IN REAL ESTATE IN VIETNAM
HANOI, VIETNAM, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 30, Nhatui.vn ("Nhatui") officially launched a social network specialized in real estate in Vietnam. Prior to that, after only 3 months of testing Nhatui Social Network had seen more than 9,400 registered members and over 1.2 million new real estate postings. An average of 5,000-7,000 messages per day were posted and exchanged between real estate agents and clients needing to buy, sell and rent real estate throughout Vietnam. Talking about the potential of Nhatui Social Network, co-founder Minh Mac shares:
“The real estate market in Vietnam is dynamic and has a lot of potential for growth. The real estate market in Vietnam is expected to reach 21 billion USD by 2021, though only accounting for 0.1% of the size of the global real estate market. The nationwide brokerage network consists of about 400,000 agents. They are the main target customers for Nhatui’s social network. Our platform focuses on serving and elevating this real estate agent network. We envision Nhatui as a place where they come to interact, share information, and receive the highest support in training, legal, finance, marketing, design, etc. Our goals are to help real estate agents become more professional, operate more effectively and feel financially secure with the profession they chose."
Nhatui.vn is a proptech company built by two founders Vu Quyet (technology expert) and Minh Mac (expert in real estate, lending, and investment).
Nhatui's core values are
Community
Nhatui aims to develop a strong community that brings relevant benefits to real estate agents, which ultimately fuels the growth of the Vietnam’s real estate market at large.
Through the architecture of a Real Estate Social Network, Nhatui promotes the supply and exchange of market data and intimate interactions between agents and customers.
Integrity
Nhatui’s management team considers the word "Heart" as one of the most important elements of operating and growing a business. In order for the Vietnam’s real estate market to prosper sustainably together the agent network needs to uphold the law, maintain social and professional ethics at the highest standards.
Innovation
Nhatui focuses on innovative technology to improve work efficiency, save time & other costs while reducing paperwork. Currently Nhatui is applying leading AI technology and Bigdata to offer the best solutions supporting real estate agents with their daily professional activities.
Exellence
Nhatui always recognizes the ever-changing market dynamics as it improves the service quality of the real estate agent network. Thereby directly improving the experience of the customers.
Together
Any broker profession is inherently less stable than a corporate job. The agents’ income tends to fluctuate and is easily affected under market shifts including financial crises. Nhatui commits to be a trusted partner helping real estate brokers overcome any hard times utilizing financial tools, insurance and healthcare programs.
Sustainability
Income has been an age-old problem with the real estate broker profession as 90% of the agents have low and unstable income. Most view being an agent as a stepping stone and intend to move to another more stable profession in the future. Nhatui aims to provide agents with investment opportunities and additional income streams from cross-selling other related products such as mortgage, insurance, and furniture for their clients’ new homes. Additionally, the agents participating in Nhatui’s program have the opportunity to purchase shares of the company to receive annual dividends and benefit from the increased value of shares in the value.
Collaboration
Nhatui's online platform encourage the agents to cooperate for mutual development. Agents can make referrals and collaborate across any region of the country to take advantage of the opportunities and together share the commission.
Besides that, Nhatui can also connect the brokers with experts in other fields such as legal, finance and business to take advantage of each other's strength in solving problems in the most efficient way and therefore lowest cost.
Transparency
Today most of the agents in the market are operating individually. This lack of organization and consistency leads to clients not having the confidence and respect for the real estate agent force. A client often cannot distinguish between a scammer and a professional agent. Real estate services often do not come with a framework for legitimate commissions and fees. The State cannot control the market and loses out on personal income tax and sales tax because transactions are not being recorded and controlled appropriately.
Nhatui solves said problem by organizing a transparent playground for agents, clients, and appropriate government agencies. All the agents participating on the platform are identified with basic information, qualifications, transaction history, focused asset class and price range. The system will automatically nominate the appropriate agent upon client’s specific request. Transactions made through system will be monitored, recorded and reported to the State for management of the market.
Nhatui.vn social network commits to build the real estate brokerage network into a strong community with real added value to the society and economy. With modern advanced technologies, Nhatui is confident to create a playground to help the Vietnam’s real estate market develop sustainably in The Industry 4.0 era.
Nhatui Customer Services
Nhatui
+84 906-621-992
info@nhatui.vn