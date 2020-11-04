Factor Analysis for Constructing a Canadian Farmland Portfolio That Goes Beyond Simple Acre Weightings
Veripath has identified several factors which it believes have a material impact on long-term returns.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factor Analysis for Constructing a Canadian Farmland Portfolio That Goes Beyond Simple Acre Weightings
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, ATTENTION INVESTMENT EDITORS – November 6, 2020 - Calgary
Veripath Farmland Partners has completed a factor analysis of the Canadian farmland market modelling key return drivers to determine the magnitude of any deviations, if any, that are useful from a starting point of a simple provincial acre weighting approach.
Carmon Blacklock, VP at Veripath Farmland Partners, stated that “Veripath has identified several factors which it believes have a material impact on long-term returns and then weighted them using a matrix approach to model adjustments to a portfolio built purely on province raw acre weightings”.
Veripath believes that once the high-level matrix approach portfolio construction details have been considered, the challenge becomes deploying capital – there are a limited number of experienced farmland investment managers in the Canadian market, and there are provincial regulatory and liquidity considerations. For example, in Canada farmland ownership is provincially, rather than federally regulated and therefore ownership rules vary by province.
Despite the varied regulatory landscape, it is possible to navigate the various provincial frameworks and build compliant investment structures that also meet investor return expectations. Having a manager who understands both how and where to invest is crucial in the Canadian farmland investment space.
For further details please read the entire report at: https://veripathfarmland.com/communication/
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted returns. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.
Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise.
Veripath Farmland LP
Veripath Farmland Funds
+1 5873908267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn