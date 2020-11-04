Online CBD Store Introduces New Flavors of CBD Cartridges for the Masses

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online retailer CBD for the People has just added six great-tasting flavors of Sweet Wax Hemp CBD cartridges to its store! These new flavors include juicy fruit, double apple, sweet guava, watermelon, candy cane, and chocolate.



CBD for the People added each of these brand-new flavors with consumers in mind. CBD for the People strives to provide only the highest-quality naturally-sweetened, naturally-flavored CBD products. Ingredients are 100% organic, and there are no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

Not only are there a variety of flavors to appeal to different people, but these Sweet Wax Hemp CBD cartridges are also available in a variety of strengths to meet the needs of all kinds of CBD users. While CBD novices might want to start out with the CBD cartridges that are 500mg at 30%, the veteran vaper is more likely to choose 1000mg at 81%, which is the strongest cartridge CBD for the People offers.

While there are many ways to consume CBD, vaping is a preferred method because of how easy it is and how quickly the user will feel the effects. This is because you inhale the CBD when you vape. The CBD goes to your bloodstream much quicker than other methods of taking CBD such as oral tinctures.

Since state laws regarding CBD vary so much, it can be difficult to know where to get your CBD products. CBD for the People aims to get high-quality CBD products in the hands of consumers in the easiest way possible by selling them online. Products are legal and available for shipping to all 50 US states.

Those who might be interested in CBD but wary of trying something that could cause psychoactive effects will be happy to know that all products from CBD for the People contain less than 0.3% THC in accordance with federal guidelines. Since THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the compound responsible for psychoactive effects, consumers won’t have to worry about getting high using these products.

Media Contact: