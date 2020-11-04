Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CRUIZERS SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER WITH RADIO FLYER SWEEPSTAKES

/EIN News/ -- Chapel Hill, NC, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holmes Oil Company Inc., operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina and headquartered in Chapel Hill, announced today each of its stores is holding a sweepstakes to give away a Radio Flyer wagon.

“The holidays are a time for celebrating, making memories and relaxing after a long year,” said Rich Levin, Chief Marketing Officer, Cruizers. “We’re excited to kick off the holidays early this year and spread joy in our local communities with a special sweepstakes.”

Loved by both parents and kids, the sweepstakes to win the classic Radio Flyer wagon begins on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and 26 winners will be notified on Friday, December 11, 2020. To participate, visit any Cruizers location and text the word “WAGON” to 31996 along with the Cruizers’ store number. Only one entry per phone number will be accepted each day, and no purchase is necessary.

Twenty-six lucky winners will get to take home a Radio Flyer on December 18. The versatile wagons feature an extra-large body, removable wooden sides, and real air tires that can handle all terrain types when hauling children or gear.

Wagons in each store will also be displaying special holiday-themed candy that is available throughout November and December. Perfect for snacks or stocking stuffers, fill up on Sweet Chaos Winter Drizzle Popcorn, Hershey’s 5lb Bars, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Trees, Mentos Snowmen Mint Gum, Mentos Peppermint Candy Rolls, Twix Santas and Snickers Santas.

“Every day our team tries to surprise and delight our guests,” said Levin. “Offering a sweepstakes to win a nostalgic prize and special holiday candy for everyone to enjoy is just our way of making the holiday season a little sweeter for everyone.”

About Holmes Oil Company Inc.
Headquartered in Chapel Hill, Cruizers is a division of the Holmes Oil Company and a distributor of ExxonMobil and Valero fuels. It operates 26 Cruizers locations throughout central North Carolina and prides itself on fast and friendly customer service, quality products, and clean and orderly stores.

