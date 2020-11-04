Judicial election results released

In the only contested state judicial race, Bonnie Storbakken won election to Judgeship No. 7 in the South Central Judicial District. Chief Justice Jon Jensen was reelected to the Supreme Court and 20 district judges who ran unopposed were also reelected.
