Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,508 in the last 365 days.

Judicial election results released

In the only contested state judicial race, Bonnie Storbakken won election to Judgeship No. 7 in the South Central Judicial District.  Chief Justice Jon Jensen was reelected to the Supreme Court and 20 district judges who ran unopposed were also reelected. 

See election results from the Secretary of State: https://results.sos.nd.gov/Default.aspx?map=Cty

You just read:

Judicial election results released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.