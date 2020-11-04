Dymax® Oligomers & Coatings Partners with the Maroon Group

/EIN News/ -- Will Collaborate on the Promotion and Sales of Bomar® UV/EB Advanced Performance Materials

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Oligomers and Coatings a leading manufacturer of UV-curable raw materials and additives, announces today a new sales partnership with US distributor Maroon Group for the US East Coast region. The agreement involves the promotion of Dymax’s Bomar® product line, including UV-curable oligomers, resins, and additives for CASE applications including adhesives, coatings, 3D printing resins, and cosmetic applications.

The latest Dymax oligomer innovations to be promoted by Maroon Group include BR-1043MB, a bio-based flexible polyether urethane methacrylate; BR-5541M, a high elongation, elastomeric polyether urethane methacrylate with high rebound; and also other innovative products like BDT-4330, a high-functionality thioether dendritic acrylate with high reactivity for cure acceleration of rapid-cure formulas.

Commenting on the agreement, David Robitaille, Business Unit Director of Dymax Oligomers & Coatings, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Maroon Group for the promotion of our Bomar product line. We are eager to leverage Maroon Group’s strong technical sales support, customer service, and market expertise to better service our customer base and increase our participation in targeted applications.”

Tom Papasso, Vice President Principal Management at Maroon Group, commented, “Dymax is a recognized leader and innovator in the UV-curable market and allows Maroon to continue to offer high performance solutions to our customers.”

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and light-curing systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace, appliance, automotive, cosmetics, electronics, industrial, medical device, metal finishing, and UV-curable inks & coatings.

Maroon Group, www.maroongroupllc.com, is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients across North America. Based in Avon, Ohio, Maroon Group has thrived on creating success for customers by forming partnerships with leading manufacturers and supplying consistent products on time. Customers have come to rely on Maroon Group's technical sales team, exceptional customer service, formulary support, and global sourcing capabilities.

For additional information, visit www.dymax-oc.com or contact Dymax O&C Application Engineering at O&Ctechnical@dymax.com or 860-626-7006. Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation bschivley@dymax.com