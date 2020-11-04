ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP® Announces Adult and Pediatric Otolaryngologist Jason Abramowitz, MD Relocates to Oradell, NJ

Succeeds Jason Surow, MD Who Is Set to Retire After Serving Patients for Over 30 years

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an ever-increasing demand for Ear, Nose and Throat care in Bergen County, NJ, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Jason Abramowitz will relocate his adult and pediatric ENT practice from ENTA’s Midtown Manhattan office to their Oradell, NJ clinical site starting November 4, 2020.

Dr. Abramowitz will succeed Dr. Jason Surow, who recently announced his retirement from private practice after 30 years. Dr. Surow will retire in December having cared for several generations of local families. He will work closely with Dr. Abramowitz to ensure a smooth transition, so patients and their families can continue to receive the finest ENT care under Dr. Abramowitz.

Dr. Abramowitz will serve alongside a veteran team of otolaryngologists/sub-specialists including: I. David Bough, Jr., M.D, F.A.C.S; John J. Huang, M.D, F.A.C.S; Douglas Leventhal, M.D; Jason Surow, M.D, F.A.C.S and allergist/immunologist Justin M. Skripak, M.D.

Jason M. Abramowitz, MD is a board-certified otolaryngologist and surgeon who has helped thousands of patients achieve successful outcomes managing diseases and conditions of the ear, nose, throat, and related areas. Originally from New York City, he graduated summa cum laude from the City University of New York and then earned his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine. He ranked 4th in his medical school class of over 200 graduating physicians. He completed his residency training at Downstate, which included a significant component devoted to pediatric otolaryngology. There he received a distinctly unique training experience at a variety of private, public and veterans’ hospitals throughout New York City. Prior to moving his practice to New Jersey, Dr. Abramowitz has treated both the adult and pediatric population of midtown Manhattan. Dr. Abramowitz is routinely consulted by and has been featured in a variety of news outlets and magazines including Reader’s Digest and Self magazine.

Dr. Abramowitz lives in Teaneck with his wife Eleanor and two daughters, Emma and Chloe.

Dr. Jason Surow, partner at ENTA’s Oradell office, remarked, “We are absolutely confident that Dr. Abramowitz’s clinical skills and training will integrate seamlessly into the talented environment of the Oradell office, as well as be the perfect fit for the otolaryngology needs of Bergen county. I am more than confident that Dr. Abramowitz will deliver great care to the patients of Bergen county for years to come.”

“Excellence in otolaryngology treatment and care is a significant hallmark of what makes ENTA a comprehensive and trusted medical resource throughout the Tri-state area. Dr. Surow has helped the practice successfully cultivate an ever-expanding patient population in Oradell over the years, and we wish him all the best. With the addition of Dr. Abramowitz, we ensure these patients will continue to receive the highest quality Ear, Nose and Throat care,” added Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA.

Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA, continued: “We, at ENTA, thank Dr. Surow for all of his years of service and we are excited to have Dr. Abramowitz join the Oradell team. Dr. Abramowitz will play an integral part in the superb medical care that the office already provides.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and then easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

