Pax8 and airSlate Announce New Partnership

Provides MSPs with Electronic Signature Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with airSlate, a provider of custom automation tools, to offer electronic signature capabilities through its signNow product. signNow gives Pax8 partners in North America access to approve, deliver, and sign documents on any device anywhere.



“Companies have pivoted to a work from anywhere model and are continuing to mobilize their teams who need technology to remain productive and collaborate,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “That is why we are thrilled to offer airSlate’s signNow solution to our partners, enabling their clients to sign and send legal documents, contracts, and forms from anywhere, at any time. This cloud-based automation tool will allow users to scale work without interruption while simplifying workflows and increasing productivity.”

By creating legally-binding e-signatures, signNow enables users to approve critical time-sensitive documents in seconds. signNow can fully integrate with a CRM or database of the user’s choice, allowing them to store and save their documents securely. The solution also provides enterprise-class security and compliance for all documents with top security standards such as HIPAA compliance, CCPA compliance, and PCI DSS certification.

“We’re excited to work with Pax8 to extend our award-winning signNow product with their expansive partner community,” said Scott Owen, Vice President of Global Business Development and Channels at airSlate. “signNow makes it easy for MSPs to offer the solution because of our business system integrations, powerful APIs, and the ability to run the product on native mobile apps. With signNow, MSPs can remain productive while saving costs and driving revenue.”

signNow offers MSPs and their clients the following benefits:

Automates the signing process for end-users

Provides the ability to send documents for e-signatures

Send a document via a link

Adds fillable fields to PDF files

Creates template fields

Creates conditional fields

Secures data storage

Integrates with most CRMs and databases

Provides the ability to sign documents while offline



To learn more about the partnership with airSlate and signNow, please contact a cloud solutions advisor at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre- and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About airSlate

airSlate Inc. provides its customers with an all-in-one online PDF editor, document generator, built-in e-signature and form building solution since 2006.

Media contacts:

Amanda Lee

VP, Corporate Communications at Pax8

alee@pax8.com

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com