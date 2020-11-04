Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SOTIO to Present New Data on the IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SOTIO will present three posters, including a late breaking poster on the clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group, today announced that they will present a late breaking poster highlighting new clinical data on SO-C101 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting to be held virtually November 9-14, 2020. SO-C101 is an IL-15 superagonist currently being investigated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Two additional posters will also be presented summarizing the latest preclinical data on SO-C101.

Late breaking poster details:

Title: A multicenter open-label phase 1/1b study of SO-C101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected advanced/metastatic solid tumors
Poster Number: 807
Session: In-Progress Clinical Trials
Presenting Author: Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D.
Date/ Time: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Poster presentation details:

Title: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of SO-C101 in cynomolgus monkeys
Poster Number: 563
Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators
Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.
Date/ Time: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Title: SO-C101 induces NK cell cytotoxicity and potentiates antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity and anti-tumor activity
Poster Number: 562
Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators
Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.
Date/ Time: Thursday, November 12, from 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14, from 1:00-1:30 p.m. EST

Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO website once the presentations conclude.

Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101 and SOTIO is a sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

Company contact: Media contact:
   
Richard Kapsa Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
Head of Communication LifeSci Communications
T: (+420) 224 174 448 T: +1 646-863-0222
M: (+420) 603 280 971 kfrazer@lifescicomms.com
kapsa@sotio.com  

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.      

 

