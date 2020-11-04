TIVIT Selects BigPanda to Bolster Its Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- Brazil-based Tech Multinational Leverages BigPanda to Break Down Ops Silos, Improve Delivery of Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Event Correlation and Automation platform powered by AIOps, today announced that TIVIT , a Brazilian Tech multinational, has selected BigPanda's platform to obtain a unified view of its IT environment and improve the high-quality experience and services it offers customers across digital business, cloud solutions and digital payments.

TIVIT services eight out of South America’s 10 biggest companies and many of the 500 largest companies in Brazil. Its IT environment included more than 15 different tools generating more than 41,000 tickets monthly. By leveraging the BigPanda platform, TIVIT built a single, holistic view of its various tools and tickets to reduce IT noise. As a result, its operations team was able to focus more on providing exceptional services to its customers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic forced 90% of our teams into work-from-home arrangements, which, along with our diverse IT tooling, created a challenging IT environment," said George Bem, CTO and director of innovation, TIVIT. "BigPanda enables this 'new normal' work paradigm while empowering TIVIT to take a proactive approach to incidents. As a result, we've improved our collaboration and communication to be a much more effective IT organization."

The BigPanda platform ingests monitoring alerts, changes and topology data, and uses BigPanda's Open Box Machine Learning technology to correlate these datasets together. This helps users prevent outages by detecting incidents in real-time as they start to happen, and it helps surface their probable root cause so users can investigate and resolve incidents quickly. These capabilities enabled TIVIT to reduce its ticket volume by 60% and improve its mean time to resolution (MTTR) of tickets by 40%.

"TIVIT is a model organization for providing modern, innovative solutions to its customers, and we're delighted the company chose BigPanda," said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder, BigPanda. "TIVIT selected the BigPanda platform for its ability to break down silos and help teams focus on providing an exceptional customer experience, as opposed to the endless stream of alerts generated by a complex IT environment. We look forward to our continued relationship with TIVIT as it realizes increased efficiencies and delivers its exceptional services."

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps. Without BigPanda, IT Ops and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About TIVIT

TIVIT is a Brazil-based multinational company present in the market for 20 years and operating in ten Latin American countries. Through four business lines: Digital Business, Cloud Solutions, Digital Payments and Technology Platforms, the company offers customized solutions which impact business and people.

With emerging technologies, partnerships and innovative services, TIVIT supports its clients in the process of digital transformation, in several sectors such as means of payment, financial services, utilities, retail, manufacturing, among others.

For more information access: https://tivit.com

