Zscaler to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 After the Close of the Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.



Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com Dial-in number: 918-922-3018

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q1 2021 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, December 2 through December 9, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 8072886.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Media Relations Contact:

Tom Stilwell

press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Choi, CFA

ir@zscaler.com