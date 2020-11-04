Tinley’s Beckett’s™ Tonics to Launch at Ralphs Grocery Stores in California

/EIN News/ -- THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that its Beckett’s™ non-alcoholic spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails are now available at select Ralphs supermarket stores throughout Southern California.



Beckett’s™ has been approved for listing in all Ralphs stores, representing nearly 200 locations throughout the region. The Company expects its products to be available in an initial group of 40-50 stores located in the Company’s core regions in and around Los Angeles: Westside, including West Hollywood; the beach cities, and certain municipalities in Orange County, followed by a broader launch throughout the Ralphs network.



The following Ralphs locations are scheduled to take delivery this week:

Ralphs #79, 21751 Lake Forest Dr., CA 92630

Ralphs #88, 5035 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance, CA 90505

Ralphs #108, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037

Ralphs #120, 1413 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Ralphs #139, 13321 Jamboree Road, Tustin, CA 92782

Ralphs #166, 2700 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Ralphs #299, 6300 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620

Ralphs #645, 500 N Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo, CA 90245

Ralphs #720, 30019 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90274

Ralphs #728, 2909 Rolling Hills Rd. Torrance, CA 90505

Ralphs #759, 10861 Weyburn, Westwood, CA 90024



Ralphs is the largest subsidiary of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company, the largest US supermarket and the country’s second-largest general retailer (behind Walmart). Kroger operates over 2,700 grocery stores in addition to a network of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations. Kroger is the fifth-largest retailer in the world, and the fourth largest American-owned private employer in the United States.

The “Low No Alcohol” category, popularly known as the “sober curious” category, is generating $18 billion in annual revenue worldwide, representing one of the fastest-growing beverage categories globally. Recognizing that only one third of US adults drink beverage alcohol regularly, “Low-No Alcohol” beverages offer the other two-thirds of the population adult-style alternatives to sodas and waters.

The non-alcoholic liquor sub-category grew over 400% in the UK in 2019 according to CGA Data. Beckett’s is working to fill the gap in the mid-market portion of this sub-category.

Beckett’s™ non-alcoholic products are made with the same distilled botanicals, spices, terpenes and natural flavors that are found in national brand spirits and liquors. Beckett’s™ Tonics cocktail products include non-alcoholic gin and tonic, lime margarita, Moscow mule and paloma. Beckett’s™ ’27 drinks include non-alcoholic coconut rum, amaretto, cinnamon whiskey and coffee liqueur. All are vegan, gluten free and are made with a tiny fraction of the sugar typically found in traditional alcohol spirits and sodas.

“Gaining authorization for Beckett’s™ ready-to-drink liquors and cocktails in Ralphs throughout Southern California is a powerful opportunity that positions the brand to accelerate the rapidly expanding ‘Low-No Alcohol’ beverage category for ‘sober curious’ health conscious consumers,” said Rick Gillis, President of Beckett’s USA.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing to shop the ‘Low-No Alcohol’ category, and its fastest-growing sub-segment is non-alcoholic liquors. We’re pleased to be expanding our offerings to our shoppers in this category, and we believe our customers will appreciate Beckett’s unique offer of familiar non-alcoholic cocktails, sprits and liqueurs under one brand, all at mid-market pricing,” said Seth Cohn, Regional Category Manager - Adult Beverage - Ralphs Division.

Beckett’s™ is also available in BevMo!, select independent supermarkets in Southern California and online throughout the USA on Amazon and Walmart.com. The Company also plans to launch its products in select on-premises bar and restaurant locations and in Canada later this year.

About Beckett’s Tonics California

Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company, created the Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Beckett’s™-branded products are available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on-premises locations, primarily in California. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

