BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Thursday, Nov. 12th at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (details below). Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time:   Thursday, November 12th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:   1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:   Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. 
Audio Replay:   1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10149810

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

