Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,531 in the last 365 days.

Pure Romance to “Share Good Vibes Only” on November 4 with National Sex Toy Day giveaway

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to “Share Good Vibes,” Pure Romance will give away thousands of their “Hot & Bothered” bedroom toys (value: $59) today to celebrate National Sex Toy Day. And, for those who purchase a Luxe vibrator featuring Swarovski crystals and detailed in 18-karat rose gold (retail price: $1,000), Pure Romance will make a $1,000 donation to the charity of choice.

To claim a free sex toy, visit pureromanceopportunity.com/good-vibes-only (shipping/handling fees will apply).

Cincinnati-based Pure Romance, the worldwide leader in sales of relationship enhancement products and beauty products, has sold more than one million sex toys with a value of $85 million dollars during the pandemic. The company also offers a line of beauty products and sexual wellness items through its 45,000+ Consultants who are based around the world. To learn more about becoming a Consultant, visit PureRomance.com.

“We continue to see how important it is to build relationships and increase variety in them during this time of a global crisis,” said Patty Brisben, Founder of Pure Romance. “On National Sex Toy Day, we celebrate the importance of those relationships, whether it’s treating your partner or yourself.”

At the same time, a new survey from Indiana University taken during the first month of the pandemic shows that adults were able to fight off depression and loneliness during stay-at-home orders by maintaining their social and, especially, their sexual connections.

The study looked at the behaviors of more than a thousand Americans aged 18 and over during April 10-20, when most of the country was under stay at home orders. In the survey, a third of the participants reported depression during the lockdown and increased feelings of loneliness. Those who were showing signs of depression, according to the survey, were most likely to be unmarried women between the ages of 20 and 29.

“Those who maintained frequent in-person…social and sexual connections had better mental health outcomes,” the study reported.

The study was conducted through the Indiana University School of Public Health and supported by the IU Office of the Vice President for Research and Pure Romance.

About Pure Romance
Pure Romance is the world’s largest and fastest-growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship-enhancement products. Pure Romance markets its premier line of products, ranging from bedroom accessories to beauty products to lingerie, through a network of more than 45,000 specially trained or certified sales Consultants throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pureromance.com.

Contact: Jackie Reau
Game Day
(513) 708-5822
jreau@gamedaypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec4ac49f-3b01-474b-9d00-2892784870df

Primary Logo

Pure Romance's Hot and Bothered product

Pure Romance's Hot and Bothered product

You just read:

Pure Romance to “Share Good Vibes Only” on November 4 with National Sex Toy Day giveaway

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.