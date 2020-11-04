Pure Romance to “Share Good Vibes Only” on November 4 with National Sex Toy Day giveaway

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to “Share Good Vibes,” Pure Romance will give away thousands of their “Hot & Bothered” bedroom toys (value: $59) today to celebrate National Sex Toy Day. And, for those who purchase a Luxe vibrator featuring Swarovski crystals and detailed in 18-karat rose gold (retail price: $1,000), Pure Romance will make a $1,000 donation to the charity of choice.



To claim a free sex toy, visit pureromanceopportunity.com/good-vibes-only (shipping/handling fees will apply).

Cincinnati-based Pure Romance, the worldwide leader in sales of relationship enhancement products and beauty products, has sold more than one million sex toys with a value of $85 million dollars during the pandemic. The company also offers a line of beauty products and sexual wellness items through its 45,000+ Consultants who are based around the world. To learn more about becoming a Consultant, visit PureRomance.com.

“We continue to see how important it is to build relationships and increase variety in them during this time of a global crisis,” said Patty Brisben, Founder of Pure Romance. “On National Sex Toy Day, we celebrate the importance of those relationships, whether it’s treating your partner or yourself.”

At the same time, a new survey from Indiana University taken during the first month of the pandemic shows that adults were able to fight off depression and loneliness during stay-at-home orders by maintaining their social and, especially, their sexual connections.

The study looked at the behaviors of more than a thousand Americans aged 18 and over during April 10-20, when most of the country was under stay at home orders. In the survey, a third of the participants reported depression during the lockdown and increased feelings of loneliness. Those who were showing signs of depression, according to the survey, were most likely to be unmarried women between the ages of 20 and 29.

“Those who maintained frequent in-person…social and sexual connections had better mental health outcomes,” the study reported.

The study was conducted through the Indiana University School of Public Health and supported by the IU Office of the Vice President for Research and Pure Romance.

Pure Romance is the world’s largest and fastest-growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship-enhancement products. Pure Romance markets its premier line of products, ranging from bedroom accessories to beauty products to lingerie, through a network of more than 45,000 specially trained or certified sales Consultants throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pureromance.com.

