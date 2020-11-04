Agile Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide Corporate and Twirla® Commercial Updates on Thursday, November 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET



PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-2991 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0925 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Source: Agile Therapeutics

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com