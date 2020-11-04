Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,627 in the last 365 days.

XPO Logistics Wins Gold World Excellence Award from Ford for Managed Expedite Performance

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has won a Gold World Excellence Award from Ford Motor Company for the quality of its managed expedite service in 2019. XPO has transformed Ford’s expedite network in North America by implementing a technology-based solution for urgent supplier shipments.

The Ford World Excellence Award honors supply chain partners that deliver superior service quality, cost efficiency and innovation. XPO is Ford’s primary manager of time-critical shipments from the automaker’s suppliers to its manufacturing plants, using proprietary software that automates the transportation procurement process.

“We’re delighted to once again be recognized for outstanding performance by this prestigious customer,” said Drew Wilkerson, president, transportation – North America for XPO Logistics. “Our team has a 20-year history of collaboration with Ford. We take pride in our ability to respond under any conditions and provide mission-critical support.”

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer. “Congratulations to the XPO team for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company.”

This is the second consecutive year that Ford has recognized XPO as a top-performing supply chain partner. In 2019, XPO received a Silver World Excellence Award from Ford for implementing innovations in managed transportation.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

XPO Logistics Wins Gold World Excellence Award from Ford for Managed Expedite Performance

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.