uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:



Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 9 - 12, 2020



— A fireside chat including Matt Kapusta and Dr. Dolmetsch with research analyst Martin Auster will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:15 – 4:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



— Members of uniQure’s management team also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Barclay’s Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, November 16, 2020



— A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta and research analyst Gena Wang will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2:30 – 2:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



— Members of uniQure’s management team also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 16 - 18, 2020



— A fireside chat with Dr. Dolmetsch and research analyst Paul Matteis will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



— Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: