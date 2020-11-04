Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market Report-Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME’s study on medical devices used for pumping breast milk, the Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market is expected to grow at 8.2% CAGR. A breast pump is a medical/ clinical gadget used to remove milk from lactating mothers when they are not manually feeding their babies. The major market drivers for this innovative product are the increasing population in the Asia-Pacific region, rising preference for wearable devices for working women, increasing awareness on point of care and latest medical technologies at users comfort level, and expansion of healthcare start-up firms across North America and Europe offering smart medical devices.



Key Market Insights:

Owing to rising discomfort and patient preference for mobile medical devices, the market has witnessed technical advancements in the field of mother & child care products

The market value as per revenue will be more for the wearable pump device due to the increasing adoption of innovative products amongst working women and the growing population across the globe

The market for battery-operated pumps is the highest revenue contributor considering the facts of increasing preference for wearables and point of care assistance to lactating mothers

Willow, Chiaro Technology Ltd and Elvie, Philips, Baby Buddha, Freemie, Medela, Ameda, Inc., Spectra Baby USA, BelleMa Co., Motif Medical, iAPOY, Haakaa, BellaBaby, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., and Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. among others are the prime players in this market.

