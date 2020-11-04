Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Portable Non-Invasive Ventilators Market Report

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME’s study on medical devices used for supportive breathing, the Portable Non-Invasive Ventilators Market is estimated to be around 15.2% from 2020 to 2026. The major driver for this market is the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, other supportive parameters for this market are the growing geriatric patient population who are getting treated on a stay-home medical management basis, increasing healthcare expenditure both from the government and the buyers, and a rise in inpatient admission in the hospital. Furthermore, the rising life expectancy of the patient population across the globe will help increase the adoption rate of portable non-invasive ventilators from 2020-2026.

Key Market Insights:

Global Medical Solutions, Ventec Life Systems, Airon Corporation, Avasarala Technologies Limited, aXcent medical, Ventmed, ArrayMed, Resmed Stellar, Medeco, Seco, Inovytec, Heinen und Löwenstein, KARE, Dymind Biotech, and Apex among others are the prime players in this market.

  • Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
    ° Ventilator Unit
    ° Consumables & Accessories
     
  • Type of Ventilator Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
    ° Neonatal Ventilator
    ° Adult Ventilator
     
  • Type of Ventilator Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
    ° Home Healthcare
    ° Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
    ° Emergency Medical Centers
     
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
    ° North America
         ° U.S.
         ° Canada
         ° Mexico
    ° Europe
         ° Germany
         ° UK
         ° France
         ° Spain
         ° Italy
         ° Rest of Europe
    ° Asia Pacific
         ° China
         ° India
         ° Japan
         ° South Korea
         ° Australia
         ° Rest of APAC
    ° Central & South America
         ° Brazil
         ° Argentina
         ° Chile
         ° Rest of CSA
    ° Middle East & Africa
         ° Saudi Arabia
         ° South Africa
         ° UAE
         ° Rest of MEA

