Global Portable Non-Invasive Ventilators Market Report

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME’s study on medical devices used for supportive breathing, the Portable Non-Invasive Ventilators Market is estimated to be around 15.2% from 2020 to 2026. The major driver for this market is the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, other supportive parameters for this market are the growing geriatric patient population who are getting treated on a stay-home medical management basis, increasing healthcare expenditure both from the government and the buyers, and a rise in inpatient admission in the hospital. Furthermore, the rising life expectancy of the patient population across the globe will help increase the adoption rate of portable non-invasive ventilators from 2020-2026.



Browse 152 Market Data Tables and 127 Figures spread through 176 Pages on "Global Portable Non-Invasive Ventilators Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-portable-non-invasive-ventilators-market-2430

Key Market Insights:

The rising life expectancy of the patient population across the globe will help increase the adoption rate of portable non-invasive ventilators from 2020-2026

Due to the rising trend of stay home geriatric patients, the market for ventilator units is ought to be the highest and fastest-growing from 2020 to 2026 as per the component outlook.

The adult ventilators will have a larger market share as compared to the neonatal ventilator owing to the high prevalence of geriatric patients, and the high prevalence of COVID-19 adult patients

Global Medical Solutions, Ventec Life Systems, Airon Corporation, Avasarala Technologies Limited, aXcent medical, Ventmed, ArrayMed, Resmed Stellar, Medeco, Seco, Inovytec, Heinen und Löwenstein, KARE, Dymind Biotech, and Apex among others are the prime players in this market.

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)

° Ventilator Unit

° Consumables & Accessories



° Neonatal Ventilator

° Adult Ventilator



° Home Healthcare

° Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

° Emergency Medical Centers



° North America

° U.S.

° Canada

° Mexico

° Europe

° Germany

° UK

° France

° Spain

° Italy

° Rest of Europe

° Asia Pacific

° China

° India

° Japan

° South Korea

° Australia

° Rest of APAC

° Central & South America

° Brazil

° Argentina

° Chile

° Rest of CSA

° Middle East & Africa

° Saudi Arabia

° South Africa

° UAE

° Rest of MEA

Browse the Global Portable Non-Invasive Ventilators Market Report at https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-portable-non-invasive-ventilators-market-2430

