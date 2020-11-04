TRREB Reports October Resale Housing Market Numbers
TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were up again year-over-year for the fourth month in a row. Our Members made 10,563 sales as reported through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's MLS® System in October 2020. This was up by 25.1 per cent compared to 8,445 transactions in October 2019.
Sales and new listings reached record levels for the month of October. However, year-over-year growth rates for sales and new listings diverged in some market segments. In the detached market segment, the pace of annual sales growth far outstripped growth in new listings. Conversely, the condominium apartment market segment experienced more than double the new listings compared to October 2019, whereas sales were only up by 2.2 per cent over the same period.
“Competition between buyers of single-family homes, and particularly detached houses, remained strong last month and continued to support double-digit annual rates of price growth in many GTA neighborhoods. In contrast, condo buyers have benefitted from much more choice compared to last year. Pre-COVID polling had already pointed to an increase in investor selling in 2020. The pandemic only added to this trend with a stall in economic growth and a halt to tourism impacting cashflows for many investors,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB’s President.
The MLS® HPI Composite Benchmark was up by 10.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in October 2020. The average selling price for all home types combined was $968,318 – up by 13.7 per cent compared to $851,877 in October 2019.
“Year-to-date home sales through October were above last year’s level. The economic recovery in some sectors coupled with low borrowing costs has kept home purchases top-of-mind for many GTA residents. With this being said, we have not accounted for all of the pent-up demand that resulted from the spring downturn. Expect record or near-record home sales for the remainder of 2020,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.
“Looking beyond COVID-19, it is clear that the high demand for housing will continue. The federal government has set immigration targets above 400,000 people for each of the next three years. The GTA will undoubtably continue to benefit from this population growth. All of these people will need a place to live, whether in the ownership or rental markets,” said John DiMichele, TRREB’s CEO.
|Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price October 1–31, 2020
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|City of Toronto ("416")
|3,514
|1,025,925
|7,823
|3,283
|925,148
|4,984
|Rest of GTA ("905")
|7,049
|939,600
|9,979
|5,162
|805,278
|8,069
|GTA
|10,563
|968,318
|17,802
|8,445
|851,877
|13,053
|Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
|TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type October 1–31, 2020
|Sales
|Average Price
|416
|905
|Total
|416
|905
|Total
|Detached
|1,228
|4,035
|5,263
|1,470,857
|1,123,886
|1,204,844
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|19.6%
|39.0%
|33.9%
|11.2%
|18.0%
|14.8%
|Semi-Detached
|416
|655
|1,071
|1,154,087
|796,557
|935,429
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|29.6%
|33.7%
|32.1%
|4.8%
|15.4%
|9.7%
|Townhouse
|409
|1,433
|1,842
|828,090
|725,079
|747,951
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|20.3%
|36.6%
|32.6%
|4.1%
|13.5%
|10.5%
|Condo Apartment
|1,438
|822
|2,260
|668,161
|541,582
|622,122
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|-8.5%
|28.4%
|2.2%
|0.8%
|6.8%
|0.7%
|October 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
|Composite (All Types)
|Single-Family Detached
|Single-Family Attached
|Townhouse
|Apartment
|TRREB Total
|10.79%
|12.68%
|12.64%
|12.78%
|6.15%
|Halton Region
|12.25%
|12.74%
|13.82%
|14.57%
|11.06%
|Peel Region
|12.08%
|12.48%
|13.55%
|13.17%
|10.30%
|City of Toronto
|7.18%
|10.69%
|9.39%
|10.96%
|4.55%
|York Region
|12.14%
|12.65%
|12.54%
|12.15%
|9.57%
|Durham Region
|18.16%
|17.84%
|19.60%
|20.44%
|12.23%
|Orangeville
|16.55%
|16.80%
|18.70%
|-
|-
|South Simcoe County¹
|20.15%
|20.11%
|19.25%
|-
|-
|
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
|
¹ South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth
|Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price YTD 2020
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|City of Toronto ("416")
|26,134
|996,208
|53,641
|27,829
|880,692
|48,063
|Rest of GTA ("905")
|53,181
|892,394
|85,717
|48,506
|778,822
|92,527
|GTA
|79,315
|926,600
|139,358
|76,335
|815,960
|140,590
|YTD TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type YTD 2020
|Sales
|Average Price
|416
|905
|Total
|416
|905
|Total
|Detached
|8,147
|31,005
|39,152
|1,478,505
|1,048,320
|1,137,836
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|0.9%
|14.9%
|11.6%
|12.7%
|13.6%
|12.4%
|Semi-Detached
|2,592
|5,042
|7,634
|1,166,557
|767,373
|902,909
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|1.3%
|7.7%
|5.4%
|11.7%
|11.9%
|11.1%
|Townhouse
|2,905
|10,751
|13,656
|836,889
|700,902
|729,830
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|-0.3%
|9.4%
|7.2%
|8.3%
|12.2%
|10.8%
|Condo Apartment
|12,332
|5,672
|18,004
|683,578
|531,125
|635,549
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|-12.6%
|-9.2%
|-11.5%
|8.5%
|10.9%
|8.9%
|Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
|Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price¹
|Sales
|Month-over-Month % Chg.
|Average Price
|Month-over-Month % Chg.
|October '19
|7,503
|-1.2%
|$839,945
|0.3%
|November '19
|7,642
|1.9%
|$846,374
|0.8%
|December '19
|7,508
|-1.8%
|$874,283
|3.3%
|January '20
|7,539
|0.4%
|$875,767
|0.2%
|February '20
|9,456
|25.4%
|$904,450
|3.3%
|March '20
|7,296
|-22.8%
|$894,745
|-1.1%
|April '20
|2,473
|-66.1%
|$789,054
|-11.8%
|May '20
|3,706
|49.9%
|$825,707
|4.6%
|June '20
|6,518
|75.9%
|$908,596
|10.0%
|July '20
|9,293
|42.6%
|$954,684
|5.1%
|August '20
|10,309
|10.9%
|$982,788
|2.9%
|September '20
|9,775
|-5.2%
|$950,849
|-3.2%
|October '20
|9,387
|-4.0%
|$954,003
|0.3%
|Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment
|¹ Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.
