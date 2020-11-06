ADA Identifies Top Magento Development Companies
Find the reasons why ADA selected best Magento performers!UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magento is an open-source solution for creating e-commerce websites that comes with a potential to cope up with large product bases if properly configured. Its source code is distributed under Open-Software License (OSL) V3.0 and functions under Adobe Inc.
Good for Digital Marketers
Magento is a powerful tool to accomplish digital marketing tasks like search engine optimization, catalogue management and as well gives online merchants the leverage to control the look, content as well as functionality of the e-commerce site they own. For this sake, it is yet another fast emerging e-commerce script, an open-source CMS that makes use of MySQL, Zend PHP databases.
Best Tool for Creating E-commerce Websites
Eventually, Magento makes it easy to reach out to buyers with the potential to act. It drives meaningful engagement and builds trust on the way. With the ability to target specific audience groups, Magento has the potential to showcase and increase qualified leads causing a jump in conversion rates altogether. Magento is distributed as open-source and e-commerce versions and is completely free to use.
It Comes With Some Amazing Features
• Product management
• Category management
• Inventory management
• Managing Payments
• Client account
• Customer service
• Order Management
• Search technology
• International support
• Promotional and marketing tools
• Analyze and report and many more.
What distinguishes Magento from all other frameworks for creating e-commerce websites?
• For being open-source and highly customizable
• Freedom to choose the hosting services
• Responsive Mobile
• Reliable and secure
• Easy multi-platform integration
• Better speed
• SEO friendly (Search friendly URLs, Sitemaps, Layered navigation, Product Title, Keywords, Meta tags and Meta descriptions)
Why ADA choose Top Magento Development Companies?
Magento has helped businesses in advanced inventory management, omnichannel marketing and to create a powerful CMS, to sell online through multiple channels and increase their mobile conversion by more than 100%. So ADA sorted out a list of top Magento Development Companies.
About App Development Agency
App Development Agency (ADA) is a premier researching firm, working independently to bring out the best performers in mobile and web development. Their platform acts as a mediator where businesses get a chance to interact and connect.
