End of stabilization period

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 3, 2020 – With reference to company announcement no. 56/2020 dated September 29, 2020 regarding beginning of the stabilization period following the global offering (the “Global Offering”), consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each such ADS representing one ordinary share of Orphazyme, in the United States (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the symbol “ORPHA” (the “European Private Placement”), Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme") has received notification that BofA Securities, Inc., who is acting as stabilizing manager in the Global Offering, that the stabilization period has ended and that (i) stabilization measures have been taken between September 29, 2020 and October 28, 2020 as set out in the attached end of stabilization notification from BofA Securities, Inc., given on its and its affiliate, BofA Securities Europe SA, behalf to Orphazyme, with respect to the ADSs admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol “ORPH”; (ii) no stabilization transactions have been taken in the ordinary shares of Orphazyme admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S during the stabilization period; and (iii) the stabilization measures with respect to the ADSs set out in the attached mid-stabilization notification have been taken.

This company announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

BofA Securities, Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering referred to herein.





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol

Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of Heat-Shock Proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, crosses the blood-brain barrier, and has now been studied in seven phase 1, four phase 2 and one pivotal phase 2/3 trial. Arimoclomol is in clinical development for NPC, Gaucher Disease, sIBM, and ALS. Arimoclomol has received orphan drug designation (ODD) for NPC, sIBM, and ALS in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received fast-track designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC, sIBM and ALS. In addition, arimoclomol has received breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) and rare-pediatric disease designation (RPDD) from the FDA for NPC.

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including relating to the terms of the proposed offering, the Extraordinary General Meeting and the completion of the proposed offering. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





Mid-stabilization Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilization period announcement dated September 28, 2020 (ET) / September 29, 2020 (CET), BofA Securities, Inc. (Joshua Plump, telephone +1 646-855-6765) and BofA Securities Europe SA, (Andrew Briscoe, +44 (0) 7418 937979) hereby give notice that the Stabilization Agents named below undertook stabilization (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

The securities: Issuer: Orphazyme A/S Securities: American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) each representing one ordinary share (“Ordinary Share”) of nominal DKK 1 issued in the Issuer; and



Ordinary Shares in the Issuer Offering size: 3,966,146 ADS and 3,650,000 Ordinary shares (collectively, the “Global Offering”) Offer price: USD 11.00 per ADS and DKK 70.1844 per Ordinary Share Listing Markets: The Nasdaq Global Select Market (NSDQ) in the United States (with respect to the ADSs); and



The Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S in Denmark (with respect to the Ordinary Shares) Ticker: ORPH (Nasdaq Global Select Market)



ORPHA (Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S) Stabilization: Stabilization Agents: BofA Securities, Inc. with respect to ADSs on Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States



One Bryant Park



New York, New York 10036



United States







BofA Securities Europe SA with respect to Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S in Denmark



51 rue La Boétie,



75008 Paris



France





End of Stabilization Notice

Pursuant to Article 6(3) of Commission Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 supplementing Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization, BofA Securities, Inc. (Joshua Plump, telephone +1 646-855-6765) and BofA Securities Europe SA, (Andrew Briscoe, +44 (0) 7418 937979) hereby give notice that stabilization was undertaken by the Stabilizing Agents named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Orphazyme A/S Securities: American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) each representing one ordinary share (“Ordinary Share”) of nominal DKK 1 issued in the Issuer; and



Ordinary Shares in the Issuer* Offering size: 3,966,146 ADSs and 3,650,000 Ordinary shares (collectively, the “Global Offering”) Offer price: USD 11.00 per ADS and DKK 70.1844 per Ordinary Share Listing Markets: The Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (with respect to the ADSs); and



ORPHA (Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S) Stabilization Agents: BofA Securities, Inc. with respect to ADSs on Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States



One Bryant Park



New York, New York 10036



United States







BofA Securities Europe SA with respect to Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S in Denmark



51 rue La Boétie,



75008 Paris



France Stabilization Period: September 29, 2020 to October 28, 2020

*No stabilization activities occurred in the ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S market or on any other trading venues.

ADS Stabilization Transactions Trade Date (ET) Lowest Price Paid (USD) Highest Price Paid (USD) 9/29/2020 9.60 10.80 10/2/2020 10.61 10.90 10/6/2020 10.32 10.785 10/7/2020 10.66 10.80 10/8/2020 10.605 10.75 10/9/2020 10.61 10.97 10/12/2020 10.91 11.00 10/13/2020 10.81 10.94 10/14/2020 10.88 11.00 10/15/2020 10.74 10.99 10/16/2020 10.75 10.94 10/19/2020 10.68 10.94 10/20/2020 10.475 10.86 10/21/2020 10.30 10.59 10/22/2020 10.085 10.30 10/23/2020 10.00 10.29 10/26/2020 10.50 10.87 10/27/2020 10.275 10.6 10/28/2020 9.61 10.28

As a consequence of the stabilization measures taken, BofA Securities, Inc. and the other underwriters will not exercise the overallotment option described in the final prospectus dated September 28, 2020 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2020.

