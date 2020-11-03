Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,753 in the last 365 days.

Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to the investment community at the following investor conference:

Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 1:55pm – 2:25pm PT

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website, https://www.exponent.com/investors/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's inter-disciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Source: Exponent, Inc.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.