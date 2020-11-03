Ding - A Global Business Success Story Amidst COVID Uncertainty
Ding is a mobile top-up service that supports millions of users from around the world – particularly migrant workers.
As the world comes to terms with living through a global pandemic, the lasting shockwaves have had a considerable impact on migrant workers and their remittance flows”HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Ding are pleased to announce they are one of the few global business success stories, during the ongoing COVID pandemic.
— Mark Roden
Ding is the world’s #1 international mobile top-up platform that helps to keep people connected across the globe. The renowned service has successfully delivered over 400 million mobile top-ups for users through its app, web top-up portal, and in-store at over 600,000 retail outlets worldwide.
In the company’s most recent news, Ding is announcing it is continuing to experience a tremendous amount of success, despite the ongoing pandemic. According to the company and multiple studies, the reason for this success is, of all things, a result of job losses for migrant workers.
“As the world comes to terms with living through a global pandemic, the lasting shockwaves have had a considerable impact on migrant workers and their remittance flows,” says Ding founder, Mark Roden. “Remittances have decreased over the last six months as migrant workers have seen exponential job losses, thereby earning less money. Additionally, border closures have limited the movement of workers, people have been unable to visit physical stores, and we are seeing volatile exchange rates, making money less desirable.”
Alas, instead of sending money home, migrant workers are turning to mobile top-up services (mobile remittance) like Ding. By tracking its data, Ding can see it is experiencing rapid growth statistics of over 52% (350,000 new users), with many of these users living in Oceania (+136%), South America (140%), and Central America (105%) – all within the last six months.
“During the pandemic especially, we know that mobile phones can change lives – and so can we,” states Roden. “As such, we make it our mission to do everything we can to make people’s lives a little bit better through our unparalleled mobile top-up service.”
For more information about Ding, please visit https://www.ding.com.
About Ding
Founded in 2006, Ding has been connecting loved ones through its internationally renowned mobile top-up service. The company delivers a mobile top-up every second of the day, via 500+ mobile operators across 140+ countries – all supported in eight languages.
Luke Fitzgerald
Ding
+353 1 630 6300
Luke.fitzgerald@ding.com