Job Announcement - Term Law Clerk

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF NORTH DAKOTA VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 20-13 Position: Term Law Clerk to a United States Magistrate Judge Location: Fargo, North Dakota Starting Salary Range: $64,009. - $76,721. (JSP 11 - 12) Closing Date: Until Filled Starting Date: August, 2021 POSITION SUMMARY: The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking a full-time Law Clerk for a term position starting on approximately August 1, 2021, and ending in August 2022. The position is located in the chambers of U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal in Fargo. Principal duties of the position include researching substantive issues of federal and state law; drafting legal memoranda, opinions, and orders; and attending court proceedings relative to a broad range of matters in criminal and civil cases. Additional duties include interacting with chambers staff, court personnel, litigants and attorneys and generally providing trusted legal support to the judge. Interviews will be scheduled as applications are received and may be conducted remotely. QUALIFICATIONS: The successful applicant will have excellent academic credentials from an ABA-accredited law school, strong research and exceptional writing skills, and keen analytical ability. Prior clerkship, externship, law journal, moot court, or legal clinic experience and law school class rank will be considered. The successful applicant must also be a United States citizen. The successful applicant will exhibit, at all times and to all persons, a courteous, professional, and cooperative attitude and a self-imposed standard of integrity and excellence. SALARY AND BENEFITS: The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., holidays, life and health insurance, and Health Savings Accounts) are applicable. The positions are subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay. The successful applicant must submit to a criminal background check. MISCELLANEOUS: The United States District Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has adopted an Employment Dispute Resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court. All applications will be maintained in strict confidence with only the hiring authority having knowledge of the applicant’s identity. APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Submit a cover letter specifying how you satisfy the qualifications listed above, resume, and law school transcript to: U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal via email: NDD_Jobs@ndd.uscourts.gov