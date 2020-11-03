Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Canadian Business’ Fastest Growing Canadian Companies of 2020

10 of the 71 Showcased Companies from Quebec Were Supported by Inno-centre

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inno-centre, the country’s largest business accelerator-advisor, is proud to have 10 of its client businesses among Canadian Business’ prestigious “Growth 2020”, a ranking that brings together the Canadian companies that experienced the strongest growth over the past year.

We are very satisfied by our client businesses’ performances. Our own performance as an accelerator-advisor is closely related to that of the businesses that we accompany, and today our client businessesstrong presence within this ranking is a testament to the relevance and importance of our services in Quebec’s economic development landscape.”

  • Claude Martel - President and Chief Executive Officer of Inno-centre

The showcased IC client businesses are:

  • Les Abeilles Busy Bees
  • Animation Squeeze Studio
  • CIAO Technologies Inc.
  • Cook it
  • Les Composites Motion Inc.
  • Electrimat Ltée
  • Nucléom Inc.
  • Osédéa Inc.
  • Sinobec Group Inc.
  • Les Technologies Openmind Inc.

About Inno-centre
For 30 years, Inno-centre has been offering advisory services to innovative SMEs in various stages of their development. Its team of 110 advisors works annually with over 450 businesses throughout the province from its Quebec City and Montreal offices. For additional information, visit www.inno-centre.com

Source:

Yasmine Abdelfadel
Director of Communications
Inno-centre
(514) 804-6182
yasmine.abdelfadel@inno-centre.com

