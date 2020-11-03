PICKENS COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH FURNISHING FALSE TAX DOCUMENT, FORGERY

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Pickens County man and charged him with furnishing a false tax document and forgery.

Ricardo Antonio Ramos, 24, of Six Mile, is accused of filing a South Carolina Individual Income Tax return in which he falsely claimed a $31,000 tax credit in February 2019. He also claimed $988 in Income Tax withheld when actual withholdings only totaled $168. In May 2019, Ramos altered a W-2 form submitted to the SCDOR in which state income tax withholdings were inflated, according to the arrest warrant.

If convicted, Ramos faces a maximum penalty of one year and/or a $5,000 fine for the count of furnishing a false tax document, and three years in prison and a fine at the court's discretion on the forgery count. He is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

