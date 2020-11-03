Firuz Barotov Is Featured in Exclusive Thrive Global Interview
As both a trained EMT and a nursing student, Firuz Baratov is on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.STATEN ISLAND , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firuz Baratov is pleased to announce that he has been featured in an exclusive online interview with Thrive Global - an American technology and media company founded by Arianna Huffington. Throughout the interview, he discusses a wide range of thought-provoking subjects including, the frontier of medical trends, advice for those beginning a career in the medical industry, and his work conducting COVID monitoring. He also provides an hour-by-hour breakdown of his schedule as an EMT.
Inspired by his work with such a diverse community at the Beam Center, a not-for-profit aimed at educating today's youth, Barotov decided to pursue a career dedicated to helping others at their most critical moments. He went on to receive his EMT certificate in 2019 and obtained an Associate's degree in Applied Sciences from the College of Staten Island in 2020. Looking to further his pursuits in the medical field, Barotov who is now a certified EMT currently fulfilling his nursing school requirements.
Amid a global pandemic, Barotov has become well acclimated with the notions of mental preparation and personal care. In his interview, he discusses his passion for helping others and outlines how he remains personally and professionally motivated.
Firuz Barotov’s interview proves to be a rewarding read for those wishing to peel back a perspective into the life of an EMT or for those contemplating sound work-life balance techniques.
About Firuz Barotov
Firuz Barotov began his career working with school-age children at the Beam Center in Brooklyn, where he first understood the importance of fostering creative and mindful learning environments. During this time, Barotov studied and transitioned into becoming an EMT. He garnered employment with several private ambulance providers and as a Ready Responder, providing patient-focused treatments while always emphasizing harm reduction. Driven by his commitment to quality medical care, Barotov now attends Saint Paul’s School of Nursing. With an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, he encourages those who are impassioned by the medicine to follow this rewarding path.
