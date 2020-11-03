Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual clinic aims to improve hunter skills

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a free virtual wing shooting clinic designed to help hunters age 16 and older become more effective waterfowl and upland bird hunters.

The virtual clinic will be held Nov. 16, beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees can register in at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_65GJFINCQEuS-HwiQAkzLg. Once registration is completed, they will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The clinic is based on the research of Cooperative North American Shotgunning Education Program (CONSEP), which was started in 1982 to get statistically derived data to assist hunters in choosing an effective non-toxic shot shotgun load while hunting. Iowa was one of the original member states and continues to support the efforts of CONSEP.

“The clinic is designed to teach hunters how to get the most out of their existing equipment and to make them be more successful in the field,” said Steve Griebel, state conservation officer with the Iowa DNR and workshop instructor.

The goal of the clinic is to provide hunters with the necessary information to become better shots so they can decrease wounding loss while hunting waterfowl and upland birds.

