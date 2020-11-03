Concurrent Technologies Corporation Elects New Board Leaders

CTC Also Honors Long-time Board Members as Their Terms Expire

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s (CTC’s) Board of Directors elected new leadership and honored the service of outgoing directors at its annual meeting held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

With unanimous approval, the Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris was elected Board Chair, and Dale M. Mosier was elected Vice Chair, each for a term of three years. John E. Klein was elected CTC Chief Financial Officer. The Board also honored outgoing Board Chair Howard M. Picking, III, and Mark E. Pasquerilla, Chair of the Board Finance Committee, whose terms had expired.

“Concurrent Technologies Corporation is fortunate to have such accomplished and dedicated members on its Board of Directors,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC Board member and President and CEO. “Under their leadership, we continue to advance technology, develop full lifecycle solutions, and provide outstanding strategic advisory services for our clients in a variety of disciplines. We appreciate their expertise and guidance.”

Mr. Harris has contributed to U.S. national security in both government and industry, where he has fostered new technology development and led national security programs that have contributed significantly to U.S. national capabilities. He served as the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space; director of the National Reconnaissance Office; and associate executive director of the Intelligence Community. He is retired from Lockheed Martin (LM), where he served as president of LM Missiles and Space Division and president of LM Special Programs Division.

Mr. Mosier possesses vast business experience, including serving in senior strategic leadership positions with manufacturing firms, international development experience, and providing direction and management for technology commercialization. In addition, after retiring from business, Mr. Mosier served in the U.S. Peace Corps, a volunteer first then Country Director later, being deployed to the African continent.

Mr. Picking was a former principal shareholder and Chairman, President and CEO at Miller-Picking Corporation, a specialty HVAC manufacturer and worked as a consultant at York International. He was a member of the CTC Board of Directors for 33 years; 25 years as Board Chair.

Mr. Pasquerilla is the President of Pasquerilla Enterprises, LP and serves on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). He serves on several regional professional and cultural boards. Mr. Pasquerilla departs the CTC Board after more than 30 years of service.

Mr. Klein’s responsibilities as CFO will build on his role as CTC’s Executive Director, Business Planning & Strategy, and Treasurer. He is responsible for the establishment and implementation of systems and processes that assist in the attainment of organization objectives and company strategy. Mr. Klein has been promoted to positions of increasing authority throughout his tenure at CTC, where he was hired as a Business Analyst in 1993.

The board members are: Robert J. Eyer; E. Jeanne Gleason; Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Conway B. Jones; Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Camille M. Nichols; Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. and former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense Logistics John F. Phillips; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; and Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Yakovac.

“While we relentlessly look ahead to pursue new and better solutions to make the world safer and more productive, we believe it’s important to pause and recognize the leadership that helped us get to where we are now,” said Sheehan. “Howard Picking and Mark Pasquerilla have contributed greatly to our organization’s success through their board service. We thank them and wish them all the best in the future.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-248-9917 BevanM@ctc.com