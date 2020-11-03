Blue Mountain Management Hires Caren Carrero as New Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Beaverton, OR, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain Management, an Associa® company, hires Caren Carrero, PCAM®, CMCA®, as the new branch president.

Ms. Carrero joins Associa with more than 15 years of experience in the community management industry. Having worked in leadership positions at several management companies throughout her career, Ms. Carrero has experience providing excellent customer service and training to community boards, mentoring community managers, leading business development, and coordinating lifestyle services for client communities. As a seasoned, creative professional with advanced skills in team leadership, strategic planning, and all aspects of community management Caren will focus on operations, business development, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

In addition to her professional experience, Ms. Carrero brings a record of industry and community organization memberships. She was previously a member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Nevada chapter, serving as an education committee member and social committee member. Later, she served the CAI BayCen chapter as a social media committee member. Ms. Carrero has obtained the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

“Caren possesses both extensive industry experience and outstanding leadership abilities which make her uniquely qualified to guide Blue Mountain Management’s business operations,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “Further, she understands the importance of collaboration, communication, and strategic planning in managing teams, building client relationships, and delivering outstanding customer service. We are excited to see her expand Blue Mountain’s client growth and provide our team, communities and residents with exceptional service.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com