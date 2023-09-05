Meningococcal Vaccine Market Size is Expected to Reach $4.19 Billion by 2023 | 9.5.5% CAGR
The global meningococcal vaccines market is expected to generate $4.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global meningococcal vaccines market garnered $1.93 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, business performance, major segments, and competitive heat map.
Rise in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, increase in immunization programs across the world, and surge in research and development for vaccine technology drive the global meningococcal vaccine market. However, long duration required for vaccine production and high cost of vaccine development hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditure and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 scenario:
In various countries, the immunization programs has been stopped and rescheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.
The trial of Covid-19 vaccine had been conducted at the University of Oxford. Meningococcal vaccine was used as a placebo effect in the trial.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global meningococcal vaccines market based on vaccine serotype, vaccine type, end user, and region.
Leading market players
Bio-Manguinhos
Bio-Med Pvt. Limited
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Based on vaccine type, the majority of share was contributed by the conjugate segment, accounting for nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The MenACWY vaccine segment to maintain its highest share during the forecast period
Based on vaccine serotype, the MenACWY vaccine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding the usage of meningococcal vaccine to treat meningitis disease. However, the MenA vaccine segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in the routine immunization programs worldwide.
North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of meningitis disease and ease in availability of meningococcal vaccine products for treatment of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in outbreaks of meningococcal diseases and widespread availability of products.
