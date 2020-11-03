Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawyer licenses expire Dec. 31

The State Board of Law Examiners reminds lawyers that 2020 licenses to practice law in North Dakota expire December 31, 2020, regardless of when the 2020 license fee was paid. Under N.D.C.C. 27-11-01, a person is guilty of the unauthorized practice of law, a class A misdemeanor, if the person engages in the practice of law without first securing an annual license from the State Board of Law Examiners.

Lawyers should watch their mail for the 2021 billing statements and promptly pay the fee by check or money order.  No credit card payments are accepted. All license fees and the completed statements are due on or before January 1, 2021.

Lawyers should be sure to complete the billing statement correctly. Statements received without a signature, without certifying their trust account and malpractice insurance, or incorrect fees submitted will experience a delay in processing their license renewal. 

Lawyers not receiving billing statements by November 15 should contact the State Board of Law Examiners at BarExaminers@ndcourts.gov.

