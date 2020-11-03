Global mineral cosmetics market to garner $2.92 billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Surge in awareness toward the benefits of natural cosmetics and rise in the internet penetration and availability of smart gadgets drive the growth of the global mineral cosmetics market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. As governments have announced relaxation in lockdown measures, the manufacturing of mineral cosmetics is expected to gain momentum.

/EIN News/ -- portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mineral cosmetics market accounted for $2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in awareness toward the benefits of natural cosmetics and rise in the internet penetration and availability of smart gadgets drive the growth of the global mineral cosmetics market. However, high price of mineral cosmetic products and lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, change in consumer preference for cost-effective mineral products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Mineral Cosmetics Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5277?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to prolonged lockdown across various countries, the supply of raw material was disrupted, which created a huge gap in the supply-demand of the mineral cosmetics market.

However, as governments have announced relaxation in lockdown measures, the manufacturing of mineral cosmetics is expected to gain momentum.



The global mineral cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into face cosmetics, lips cosmetics, and eye cosmetics. The lips cosmetics segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the face cosmetics segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5277

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into retail distribution, e-commerce, and beauty center & spas. The e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. However, the retail distribution segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global mineral cosmetics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Send Me Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5277

The global mineral cosmetics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as L'Oreal, REVLON, Glo Skin Beauty, Clariant, Mineralissima mineral makeup, Merck, Shiseido, BASF, ECKART, and Neelikon.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports Here :

Hand Cream Market Forecast, 2021–2027

Vietnam Skin Care Products Market Forecast, 2021–2027

Hair Color Spray Market Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/