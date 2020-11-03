FreeConferenceCall.com Receives Overwhelming Support from Its Community Through Pay What You Can Pricing

Users of the free conferencing service show their support for FreeConferenceCall.com by subscribing at a price they think is fair

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, California, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeConferenceCall.com, a global leader in conferencing and communication, receives mountains of support after releasing its new Pay What You Can pricing.

Users of the free conferencing services have subscribed to FreeConferenceCall.com in an effort to help students, charities and nonprofits by opting in for the Pay What You Can subscription.

Flexible Pay What You Can Subscriptions

The Pay What You Can subscription model allows users of the conferencing platform to contribute any monetary amount they think is fair for the free services the company provides.

A large portion of the revenue FreeConferenceCall.com generates comes from people who add account upgrades and choose to contribute. Users who choose to upgrade or contribute help FreeConferenceCall.com fulfill their mission of providing free conferencing and collaboration tools to people around the world.

FreeConferenceCall.com is responsible for giving away more than 1.4 billion conferencing minutes each year, making them the leader in providing free conferencing and communication services. Millions of users around the globe depend on FreeConferenceCall.com to keep their organizations running, teach next-generation innovators and respond to natural disasters.

The contributions provided by the FreeConferenceCall.com community helps the company meet ever-increasing demands for free, world-class communication tools. This year, nonprofits, charities and under-privileged communities have turned to FreeConferenceCall.com to help them stay safely connected during the global social distancing mandate.

What Comes with A FreeConferenceCall.com account?

FreeConferenceCall.com’s optional Pay What You Can subscription pricing is open for anyone looking to support the company’s philanthropic mission, but not mandatory to enjoy their services.

In the US, users get access to all the following features for free:

Audio and Video Conferencing

Meetings with up to 1,000 Participants

Screen Sharing

Call Recording and Playback

Inbound Calling with Virtual Phone

And Much More

Learn More About How to Give with FreeConferenceCall.com

As part of their commitment to their community, FreeConferenceCall.com has provided over 19 years of free communication services for users all over the world to enjoy.

If you want to learn more about how to support educators, charities and non-profit organizations through FreeConferenceCall.com, visit https://www.freeconferencecall.com/how-people-use-free-conference-call.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies.

Unlimited-use service offerings include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recording, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Users that sign up with FreeConferenceCall.com and use the service contribute to the brand’s mission to help people all over the world access free global communication software and tools. FreeConferenceCall.com operates on a Pay-What-You-Can model, giving away free conferencing tools and asking users to contribute what they feel is fair for the services they receive.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, Calif.

Resty Grey FreeConferenceCall.com 562-437-1411 x2728 rgrey@freeconferencecall.com