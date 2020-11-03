Cloudian Ranked Highest for All Use Cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Object Storage Report

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® object storage platform received the highest rankings across all use cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Object Storage. As Gartner explains in the report, “in this research, we evaluate 11 object storage products against eight critical capabilities in use cases relevant to I&O leaders.”



On a five-point scale, HyperStore had the following use case scores:

Hybrid cloud storage – 4.25

Analytics – 4.23

Cloud storage – 4.23

Archiving – 4.21

Backup – 4.20



According to Gartner, “Critical Capabilities research complements a Gartner Magic Quadrant by allowing deeper insight into the providers’ product or service offerings by identifying which ones best fit various use cases.”1

“Unlike other Gartner publications, this Critical Capabilities report is the only one focused exclusively on object storage, so we see it as a testament to the strength of our HyperStore platform,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Over the past year, we’ve added new ransomware protection and other security features, support for cloud-native environments, flash-optimization, and observability and analytics software. We look forward to delivering further enhancements to help customers meet their ever-increasing data demands.”

To read the entire report, visit http://bit.ly/CloudianCC. To learn more about HyperStore, go to cloudian.com/products/hyperstore/.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

*Gartner Methodology, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/research-methodologies-gartner-critical-capabilities

