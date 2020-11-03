Milestone Scientific Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.milestonescientific.com, or via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-0778 for U.S. callers, or +1 201-689-8565 for international callers. A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering the pass code: 38544.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

