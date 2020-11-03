MiMedx Announces Largest U.S. Commercial Payor Will Provide Coverage for EpiFix in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

/EIN News/ -- Only Amniotic Product Covered Under Updated Commercial Policy

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that the largest U.S. Commercial payor will now provide coverage for EpiFix®, the Company’s flagship amnion/chorion membrane tissue product, as a proven and medically necessary option in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The Company believes that EpiFix is the only amniotic membrane product to receive coverage under this payor’s updated commercial medical policy. Information contributing to the coverage determination included a third-party technical brief that evaluated a number of skin substitutes for treating chronic wounds, in which EpiFix was noted to have the most Randomized Controlled Trials, a low risk of overall study bias, and statistically significant findings. Reimbursement coverage will become effective December 1, 2020.



Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, “One of our key focus areas has been on expanding patient and healthcare provider access to our products, communicating the clinical and economic value of our portfolio, and advancing the science of amniotic tissue to bring improved healing to more people in need. We believe that this important recognition of the differentiated value of our portfolio will continue to inform decision making by payors and providers and help elevate the standard of care for millions of patients.”

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than 2 million allografts to date. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

