KnowBe4 Launches New Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment Tool

No-cost web-based tool helps organizations assess their ability to meet compliance requirements

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it is offering a new, no-cost tool called the Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment (CARA).

CARA is a five-minute self-assessment tool that asks IT and cybersecurity professionals to rate their readiness for compliance requirement. These ratings are aggregated to help these professionals identify potential gaps or deficiencies in their current cybersecurity preparedness initiatives. CARA provides an analysis of the results and generates a report with customized guidance to help IT and cybersecurity professionals define what technical controls are required for a given scope to meet compliance.

New frameworks such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) can make compliance more challenging. The CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), which includes over 300,000 companies in the supply chain. Given that the CMMC is new, there is a general lack of guidance on how to best meet requirements for the framework.

“Compliance audits can be a real headache for IT and cybersecurity professionals, especially given that there are new frameworks coming out that they need to follow, yet little to no help is offered,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “CARA should help to make preparing for compliance audits far less painful.”

The KnowBe4 Compliance Manager for Governance, Risk and Compliance (KCM GRC) helps IT and cybersecurity professionals streamline their compliance audit requirements. CARA leverages a subset of pre-built assessment templates available within KCM GRC that offers in-platform control guidance suggestions to help create these types of controls.

For more information on KnowBe4’s Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/compliance-audit-readiness-assessment.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com