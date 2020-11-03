Transom Capital Acquires BridgeTower Media

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired BridgeTower Media (“BridgeTower” or the “Company”), a leading provider of B2B information, research, events, and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.



BridgeTower Media is a business media and marketing platform providing authoritative content within the legal, business, construction, legislative, pet retail, and home furnishings sectors through more than 40 print and digital brands. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services and live events centered on awards and education. BridgeTower was previously the stand-alone, B2B information subsidiary of Gannett Co.

James Oh, Partner at Transom, said “BridgeTower Media has been an integral partner to businesses across the country providing valuable media and marketing services for a long time. The Company has a strong leadership team and has invested in its brands to be a market leader today. Our plan is to continue on the success the team has achieved and invest in technology and resources to stay ahead of the dynamic market.”

Adam Reinebach, CEO, BridgeTower Media, said “We’re excited to partner with Transom to expand our business and strengthen our commitment to the markets we serve. The culmination of this deal is a tribute to the resiliency, dedication and creativity of our people, whose collective grit is unmatched. We’re thrilled to find an investment partner who shares our vision for the future.”

Kirkland & Ellis acted as corporate legal advisor and Perkins Coie LLP acted as the financing legal advisor to Transom. Cerberus Business Finance provided the financing for the transaction. JEGI LLC acted as financial advisor to Gannett Co., Inc.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is a leading operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $600 million in assets under management as of March 2020. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and proven ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is the premier provider of business information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 25 local, regional and industry B2B markets across the United States. For more info, please visit: https://www.bridgetowermedia.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Sam Butler, for Transom Capital Group

sam@35thAvenuePartners.com