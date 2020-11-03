Autonomous Truck Market Size to Hit 2,013.34 Million by 2027; Rising Installation of Advanced Radars, Sensors & Cameras will Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players profiled in the autonomous truck market are BMW AG, AB Volvo, General Motors, Waymo LLC, ISUZU Motors, Daimler, Tesla, Volkswagen, OTTO Motors, and other key market players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous trucks market size was USD 1,074.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,013.34 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The autonomous truck market is set to gain momentum from the rising installation of advanced systems and premium-quality cameras, radars, and sensors. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Autonomous Truck Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Level Type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Warning System (LWS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Highway Pilot (HP), Others), By Component Type (Radar, LiDAR, Sensor, Camera) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further states that increasing transportation and logistics, as well as the shortage of human drivers, is set to result in the high demand for autonomous trucks worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the production process of a wide range of industries. Most of them are facing a shortage of laborers, as well as financial losses. A few of them have commenced operations by maintaining social distancing and sanitizing norms. We are delivering unique research reports to help you battle this pandemic and regain business confidence.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/autonomous-truck-market-103590





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Autonomous Truck Market are:

BMW AG

AB Volvo

General Motors

Waymo LLC

ISUZU Motors

Daimler

Tesla

Volkswagen

OTTO Motors

Other key market players





Drivers & Restraints



Rising Concerns of Traffic Congestions to Augment Growth

Autonomous trucks have no particular working hours. They are capable of lowering human negligence and accidents, providing high productivity, and using less energy & power. Governments and automotive manufacturing companies of various countries are taking multiple initiatives to promote the usage of electric vehicles and to create novel autonomous vehicles to prevent the increasing traffic and population concerns. Unique technologies, such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are nowadays being installed in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Furthermore, the rising demand for comfort and convenience in driving, as well as the increasing awareness of safety features in vehicles would aid the autonomous truck market growth in the coming years. Besides, the rising air pollution, high rate of accidents, and increasing traffic congestions across the globe would contribute to the growth. However, the increasing risks of cyber-attacks and the unavailability of skilled professionals to operate the complex systems may hamper the demand for autonomous trucks.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market drivers, dynamics, and obstacles?

How will key players surge sales of autonomous trucks?

Which segment is set to lead the market in the near future?

Which region is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2027?





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/autonomous-truck-market-103590





Regional Analysis

Increasing Electrification of Vehicles to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is expected to generate the largest autonomous truck market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the increasing volume of commercial vehicles in this region. Apart from that, the surging electrification of vehicles and rapid usage of novel technologies in this region would bolster growth. Numerous automotive manufacturing companies in this region are also striving persistently to develop state-of-the-art autonomous trucks. At the same time, regulatory bodies are investing more in the development of the infrastructure.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to retain its second position throughout the forthcoming years backed by the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturing companies, such as Volkswagen, Volvo, and BMW in this region. Coupled with this, the imposition of strict rules by the European Government on promoting the usage of autonomous vehicles would propel growth.





Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Focus on Introducing Novel Products to Intensify Competition

The market is fragmented with the presence of many companies. Most of them are focusing on research and development activities to develop unique autonomous trucks.





Below are the two recent industry developments:

October 2020: Waymo successfully tested autonomous trucks in Texas, Georgia, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. According to the company, more than one in three long-haul truck drivers have suffered a serious crash during their careers. To make driving safer, Waymo is planning to bring this technology to the market.

October 2020: Einride, a trucking start-up based in Sweden launched its latest range of driverless and electric freight trucks. They can be controlled remotely and don’t include a cab. This new range of Pod commercial freight trucks will be on the road by 2021.





Key Points Covered:

Business Opportunities

Commerce Challenges

Demand Insights

CAGR Values

Historic Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Top Companies Data

Market Size

Supply Trend

Target Audience

Key Geographies





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/autonomous-truck-market-103590





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Autonomous Truck Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Level of Autonomy Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sensor Type Ultrasonic Radar Camera LiDAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Diesel Electric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Light Duty Truck Medium Duty Truck Heavy Duty Truck Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By ADAS Features Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Intelligent Park Assist (IPA) Highway Pilot (HP) Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/autonomous-truck-market-103590





Have a Look at Related Research Insight

Autonomous Cars Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

BRT Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Bus Type (Standard, Articulated, Others), By Application (Urban Areas, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ride-Sharing Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (E-Hailing and Station Based), By Commute Type (Long Distance, Corporate, and Inter City), By Application Type (iOS, Android, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: