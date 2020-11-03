Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,789 in the last 365 days.

Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenues Q3 of $640 million
  • Gross margin Q3 of 23.7%; adjusted gross margin 23.7%
  • Operating margin Q3 of 9.6%; adjusted operating margin 9.6%
  • EPS Q3 of $0.23; adjusted EPS $0.25
  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q3 of $147 million
  • Repurchased in Q3 $58.9 million principal amount of convertible notes due 2025;
    YTD repurchased $134.7 million principal amount for approximately 95% of face value
  • Acquired the worldwide business and substantially all of the U.S. assets of Applied Thin-Film Products, a California-based manufacturer of custom, build-to-print thin film substrates for $25.9 million
  • Guidance Q4 of revenues $620 to $660 million and gross margins of 23.9% plus/minus 70 basis points at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 0.86

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine fiscal months ended October 3, 2020.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020 were $640.2 million, compared to $581.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020, and $628.3 million for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020 were $33.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020, and $30.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.25, $0.18, and $0.26 for the fiscal quarters ended October 3, 2020, July 4, 2020, and September 28, 2019, respectively.

Commenting on results for the third quarter 2020, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Following an historically unprecedented drop of sales to automotive customers in the second quarter, Vishay experienced a stronger than anticipated rebound of sales to automotive customers in the third quarter, as well as continued strength from Asian markets. Inventories of Vishay products at distribution were reduced by $18 million driven by high demand for consumer related products.”

Dr. Paul continued, “The expected recovery in the third quarter occurred more steeply than anticipated. Having reacted promptly by reducing fixed costs, Vishay is now ready to exploit the next upturn to the full extent. Our focus stays on profitability and cash generation while pursuing our long-term strategies as well as, especially during COVID-19, safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the fourth quarter 2020 we guide for revenues in the range of $620 to $660 million at a gross margin of 23.9% plus/minus 70 basis points, assuming a EUR/USD exchange rate of 0.86.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 7991697.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18. The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 7991697.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300



   
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Fiscal quarters ended
  October 3, 2020   July 4, 2020   September 28, 2019
Net revenues $ 640,160     $ 581,717     $ 628,329  
Costs of products sold*   488,451       451,047       478,250  
Gross profit   151,709       130,670       150,079  
Gross margin   23.7 %     22.5 %     23.9 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses**   90,219       89,127       91,796  
Restructuring and severance costs   -       743       7,255  
Operating income   61,490       40,800       51,028  
Operating margin   9.6 %     7.0 %     8.1 %
Other income (expense):                      
Interest expense   (7,414 )     (8,430 )     (8,564 )
Other   (4,898 )     (1,484 )     1,718  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (3,454 )     (1,146 )     -  
Total other income (expense) - net   (15,766 )     (11,060 )     (6,846 )
Income before taxes   45,724       29,740       44,182  
Income tax expense   12,063       4,845       13,917  
Net earnings   33,661       24,895       30,265  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   177       242       227  
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 33,484     $ 24,653     $ 30,038  
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.23     $ 0.17     $ 0.21  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.23     $ 0.17     $ 0.21  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,854       144,846       144,628  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,197       145,170       145,027  
Cash dividends per share $ 0.095     $ 0.095     $ 0.095  

* Includes incremental costs of products sold separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak of $242 and $923 for the fiscal quarters ended October 3, 2020 and July 4, 2020, respectively.
** Includes incremental selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak of $(441) and $(747), for the fiscal quarters ended October 3, 2020 and July 4, 2020, respectively.



               
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Nine fiscal months ended
  October 3, 2020
   September 28, 2019
               
Net revenues $ 1,834,718     $ 2,058,728  
Costs of products sold*   1,405,099       1,522,889  
Gross profit   429,619       535,839  
Gross margin   23.4 %     26.0 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   279,178       290,332  
Restructuring and severance costs   743       7,255  
Operating income   149,698       238,252  
Operating margin   8.2 %     11.6 %
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (24,396 )     (25,160 )
Other   (6,184 )     3,233  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (7,520 )     (1,307 )
Total other income (expense) - net   (38,100 )     (23,234 )
Income before taxes   111,598       215,018  
Income tax expense   25,658       64,377  
Net earnings   85,940       150,641  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   584       667  
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 85,356     $ 149,974  
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.59     $ 1.04  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.59     $ 1.03  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,831       144,602  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,221       145,114  
Cash dividends per share $ 0.285     $ 0.275  

* Includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak of $4,295 and $(871), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
  October 3, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 682,422     $ 694,133  
Short-term investments   29,538       108,822  
Accounts receivable, net   342,691       328,187  
Inventories:               
Finished goods   119,221       122,466  
Work in process   197,806       187,354  
Raw materials   123,176       121,860  
Total inventories   440,203       431,680  
               
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   120,490       141,294  
Total current assets   1,615,344       1,704,116  
               
Property and equipment, at cost:               
Land   75,335       75,011  
Buildings and improvements   619,228       585,064  
Machinery and equipment   2,678,629       2,606,355  
Construction in progress   78,059       110,722  
Allowance for depreciation   (2,534,027 )     (2,425,627 )
    917,224       951,525  
Right of use assets   103,235       93,162  
               
Goodwill   157,406       150,642  
               
Other intangible assets, net   67,839       60,659  
               
Other assets   172,785       160,671  
Total assets $ 3,033,833     $ 3,120,775  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
               
  October 3, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)        
               
Liabilities and equity              
Current liabilities:              
Notes payable to banks $ 4     $ 2  
Trade accounts payable   159,016       173,915  
Payroll and related expenses   130,252       122,100  
Lease liabilities   21,924       20,217  
Other accrued expenses   169,379       186,463  
Income taxes   22,699       17,731  
Total current liabilities   503,274       520,428  
       
Long-term debt less current portion   392,290     499,147  
U.S. transition tax payable   125,438       140,196  
Deferred income taxes   8,670       22,021  
Long-term lease liabilities   86,043       78,511  
Other liabilities   101,191       100,207  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   277,758       272,402  
Total liabilities   1,494,664       1,632,912  
       
Redeemable convertible debentures   -     174  
       
Equity:    
Vishay stockholders' equity    
Common stock   13,256     13,235  
Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
Capital in excess of par value   1,410,335       1,425,170  
Retained earnings   115,184       72,180  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (3,340 )     (26,646 )
Total Vishay stockholders' equity   1,536,645       1,485,149  
Noncontrolling interests   2,524       2,540  
Total equity   1,539,169       1,487,689  
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,033,833     $ 3,120,775  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY,  INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited – In thousands)﻿
       
  Nine fiscal months ended
  October 3, 2020   September 28, 2019
       
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 85,940     $ 150,641  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   123,776       122,302  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   257       (168 )
Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments   10,232       10,558  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   17,891       19,214  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   7,520       1,307  
Deferred income taxes   (1,142 )     (4,481 )
Other   3,188       9,029  
Change in U.S. transition tax liability   (14,757 )     (14,757 )
Change in repatriation tax liability   (16,258 )     (38,814 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired   (27,408 )     (42,810 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   189,239       212,021  
       
Investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment   (70,801 )     (100,267 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   293       486  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   (25,852 )     (11,862 )
Purchase of short-term investments   (157,177 )     (59,440 )
Maturity of short-term investments   241,016       79,765  
Other investing activities   (529 )     4,021  
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,050 )     (87,297 )
       
Financing activities      
Issuance costs   -     (5,394 )
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments   (148,177 )     (22,695 )
Net changes in short-term borrowings   (110 )     (12 )
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (37,779 )     (36,396 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (3,448 )     (3,327 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (600 )     (600 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (2,016 )     (2,708 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (192,130 )     (71,132 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   4,230       (8,141 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (11,711 )   45,451  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   694,133       686,032  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 682,422     $ 731,483  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY,  INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) ﻿
                                       
  Fiscal quarters ended   Nine fiscal months ended
  October 3,
2020		   July 4,
2020		   September 28,
2019		   October 3,
2020		   September 28,
2019
                                       
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
 $ 33,484     $ 24,653     $ 30,038     $ 85,356     $ 149,974  
                                       
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:                                      
Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak $ 242     $ 923     $ -     $ 4,295     $ -  
                                       
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:                  
Restructuring and severance costs $ -     $ 743     $ 7,255     $ 743     $ 7,255  
Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak   (441 )     (747 )     -       (871 )     -  
                                       
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):                                      
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ 3,454     $ 1,146     $ -     $ 7,520     $ 1,307  
                                       
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                                      
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (1,346 )   $ (1,312 )
Effects of tax-basis foreign exchange gain   -       -       -       -       7,554  
Effects of cash repatriation program   -       (190 )     2,604       (190 )     1,971  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above   (716 )     (589 )     (1,644 )     (2,787 )     (1,934 )
                                       
Adjusted net earnings $ 36,023     $ 25,939     $ 38,253     $ 92,720     $ 164,815  
                                       
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   145,197       145,170       145,027       145,221       145,114  
                                       
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.25     $ 0.18     $ 0.26     $ 0.64     $ 1.14  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY,  INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
                       
  Fiscal quarters ended   Nine fiscal months ended
  October 3,
2020		   July 4,
2020		   September 28,
2019		   October 3,
2020		   September 28,
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,330     $ 90,431       76,202     $ 189,239     $ 212,021  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   63       177       22       293       486  
Less: Capital expenditures   (21,969 )     (24,504 )     (30,119 )     (70,801 )     (100,267 )
Free cash $ 42,424     $ 66,104     $ 46,105     $ 118,731     $ 112,240  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY,  INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
   
  Fiscal quarters ended   Nine fiscal months ended
  October 3,
2020		   July 4,
2020		   September 28,
2019		   October 3,
2020		   September 28,
2019
                                       
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 33,484     $ 24,653     $ 30,038     $ 85,356     $ 149,974  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   177       242       227       584       667  
Net earnings $ 33,661     $ 24,895     $ 30,265     $ 85,940     $ 150,641  
                                       
Interest expense $ 7,414     $ 8,430     $ 8,564     $ 24,396     $ 25,160  
Interest income   (514 )     (956 )     (2,365 )     (3,324 )     (6,711 )
Income taxes   12,063       4,845       13,917       25,658       64,377  
Depreciation and amortization   41,618       40,638       40,956       123,776       122,302  
EBITDA $ 94,242     $ 77,852     $ 91,337     $ 256,446     $ 355,769  
                                       
Reconciling items                                      
Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak $  (199 )   $ 176     $ -     $ 3,424     $ -  
Restructuring and severance costs   -       743       7,255       743       7,255  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   3,454       1,146       -       7,520       1,307  
                                       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,497     $ 79,917     $ 98,592     $ 268,133     $ 364,331  
                                       
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   15.2 %     13.7 %     15.7 %     14.6 %     17.7 %
                 
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.