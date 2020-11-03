TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
- 2.2% increase in net sales
- 210 basis point gross margin expansion to 28.4%
- 280 basis point operating margin expansion to 14.6%
- 270 basis point adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 17.1%
-
$2.11 net income per diluted share
/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our overall results that included strong adjusted operating and EBITDA margins. Our team continues to do an outstanding job of generating profitable growth. Sales at TruTeam were adversely impacted by our commercial business where some projects have been delayed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Looking ahead, we are bullish on the overall fundamentals of our end markets and our ability to leverage our size and scale to drive market share.”
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2019)
- Net sales increased 2.2% to $697.2 million, driven by increased volume and sales from acquisitions.
- Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 28.4%.
- Operating profit was $101.5 million, compared to operating profit of $80.4 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $101.7 million, compared to $80.6 million, a 26.2% improvement.
- Operating margin, both reported and adjusted, was 14.6%, up 280 basis points.
- Net income was $70.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $69.6 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to $52.7 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $119.2 million, compared to $98.0 million, a 21.6% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 270 basis points to 17.1%.
- At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $315.3 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $389.6 million for total liquidity of $704.9 million.
Nine Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to nine months ended September 30, 2019)
- Net sales increased 1.8% to $1,996.6 million.
- Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.5%.
- Operating profit was $252.0 million, compared to operating profit of $213.1 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $255.5 million, compared to $216.1 million, a 18.2% improvement.
- Operating margin was 12.6% a 170-basis point improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 180 basis points to 12.8%.
- Net income was $176.3 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, compared to $145.0 million, or $4.20 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $171.2 million, or $5.14 per diluted share, compared to $138.8 million, or $4.02 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $315.3 million, compared to $266.5 million, a 18.3% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.8%, a 220-basis point improvement.
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2019)
|TruTeam
|3 Months Ended 9/30/20
|9 Months Ended 9/30/20
|Service Partners
|3 Months Ended 9/30/20
|9 Months Ended 9/30/20
|Sales
|$
|492,206
|$
|1,434,648
|Sales
|$
|244,113
|$
|674,672
|Change
|Change
|Volume
|-3.4
|%
|-2.2
|%
|Volume
|12.2
|%
|6.0
|%
|Price
|1.2
|%
|1.3
|%
|Price
|-1.7
|%
|-0.4
|%
|M&A
|0.9
|%
|1.1
|%
|M&A
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total Change
|-1.2
|%
|0.3
|%
|Total Change
|10.5
|%
|5.6
|%
|Operating Margin
|16.9
|%
|14.9
|%
|Operating Margin
|13.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|Change
|290 bps
|170 bps
|Change
|280 bps
|190 bps
|Adj. Operating Margin
|17.0
|%
|15.0
|%
|Adj. Operating Margin
|13.4
|%
|12.2
|%
|Change
|300 bps
|170 bps
|Change
|280 bps
|200 bps
Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
On October 1, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Garland Insulating, one of the largest locally owned and operated insulation installation companies in Texas. Garland generated approximately $60 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
“Acquisitions continue to be our number one capital allocation priority. Garland Insulating, which has a great reputation, strong customer base and outstanding leadership, is a good example of the type of quality companies we have in our pipeline,” noted Volas.
Year-to-date, the Company has announced three acquisitions, which combined, are expected to generate approximately $79 million in annual revenue.
Share repurchases
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 57,810 shares at an average price of $155.63 per share. These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase authorization announced on February 26, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, $46 million of the $200 million authorization remained.
Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position. We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|697,223
|$
|682,330
|$
|1,996,551
|$
|1,961,771
|Cost of sales
|498,895
|502,999
|1,448,210
|1,451,822
|Gross profit
|198,328
|179,331
|548,341
|509,949
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|96,805
|98,886
|296,372
|296,846
|Operating profit
|101,523
|80,445
|251,969
|213,103
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(7,692
|)
|(9,507
|)
|(24,711
|)
|(28,740
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(233
|)
|—
|Other, net
|86
|653
|648
|1,512
|Other expense, net
|(7,606
|)
|(8,854
|)
|(24,296
|)
|(27,228
|)
|Income before income taxes
|93,917
|71,591
|227,673
|185,875
|Income tax expense
|(23,921
|)
|(16,615
|)
|(51,407
|)
|(40,864
|)
|Net income
|$
|69,996
|$
|54,976
|$
|176,266
|$
|145,011
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|2.13
|$
|1.63
|$
|5.35
|$
|4.27
|Diluted
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.60
|$
|5.29
|$
|4.20
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|32,847,652
|33,790,857
|32,960,969
|33,977,464
|Diluted
|33,210,545
|34,367,902
|33,337,259
|34,541,635
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|315,338
|$
|184,807
|Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $8,122 at September 30, 2020 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019
|436,548
|428,844
|Inventories, net
|142,517
|149,078
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|32,101
|17,098
|Total current assets
|926,504
|779,827
|Right of use assets
|81,692
|87,134
|Property and equipment, net
|172,099
|178,080
|Goodwill
|1,379,721
|1,367,918
|Other intangible assets, net
|172,390
|181,122
|Deferred tax assets, net
|4,397
|4,259
|Other assets
|10,998
|5,623
|Total assets
|$
|2,747,801
|$
|2,603,963
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|311,696
|$
|307,970
|Current portion of long-term debt
|23,247
|34,272
|Accrued liabilities
|117,456
|98,418
|Short-term lease liabilities
|32,747
|36,094
|Total current liabilities
|485,146
|476,754
|Long-term debt
|688,870
|697,955
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|173,597
|175,263
|Long-term portion of insurance reserves
|49,927
|45,605
|Long-term lease liabilities
|52,672
|54,010
|Other liabilities
|15,995
|1,487
|Total liabilities
|1,466,207
|1,451,074
|EQUITY
|1,281,594
|1,152,889
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,747,801
|$
|2,603,963
|As of September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Other Financial Data
|Receivable days
|48
|51
|Inventory days
|27
|28
|Accounts payable days
|81
|77
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
|$
|267,369
|$
|301,217
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)
|10.1
|%
|11.6
|%
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|176,266
|$
|145,011
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|47,527
|39,005
|Share-based compensation
|12,159
|11,411
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|233
|—
|Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
|290
|885
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,103
|1,169
|Provision for bad debt expense
|5,625
|5,697
|Loss from inventory obsolescence
|1,908
|1,794
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(709
|)
|(381
|)
|Change in certain assets and liabilities
|Receivables, net
|(13,645
|)
|(51,585
|)
|Inventories, net
|4,759
|20,637
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(14,989
|)
|10,003
|Accounts payable
|2,152
|(12,529
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|33,436
|10,758
|Payment of contingent consideration
|(413
|)
|—
|Other, net
|21
|904
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|255,723
|182,779
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(27,206
|)
|(34,100
|)
|Acquisition of businesses
|(21,450
|)
|(6,452
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|2,332
|2,239
|Other, net
|—
|25
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(46,324
|)
|(38,288
|)
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|300,000
|9,998
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(319,168
|)
|(19,424
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(2,280
|)
|—
|Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
|(14,781
|)
|(11,135
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|1,438
|—
|Repurchase of shares of common stock
|(43,149
|)
|(52,177
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration
|(928
|)
|(1,091
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(78,868
|)
|(73,829
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|Increase for the period
|130,531
|70,662
|Beginning of period
|184,807
|100,929
|End of period
|$
|315,338
|$
|171,591
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|27,098
|$
|120,726
|Accruals for property and equipment
|278
|102
|TopBuild Corp.
|Segment Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|TruTeam
|Sales
|$
|492,206
|$
|498,390
|(1.2
|)
|%
|$
|1,434,648
|$
|1,430,800
|0.3
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|83,142
|$
|69,846
|$
|213,136
|$
|189,568
|Operating margin, as reported
|16.9
|%
|14.0
|%
|14.9
|%
|13.2
|%
|Rationalization charges
|9
|(16
|)
|866
|183
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|56
|4
|459
|COVID-19 pay
|278
|—
|916
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|83,429
|$
|69,886
|$
|214,922
|$
|190,210
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|17.0
|%
|14.0
|%
|15.0
|%
|13.3
|%
|Service Partners
|Sales
|$
|244,113
|$
|220,947
|10.5
|%
|$
|674,672
|$
|638,899
|5.6
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|32,787
|$
|23,406
|$
|81,612
|$
|65,154
|Operating margin, as reported
|13.4
|%
|10.6
|%
|12.1
|%
|10.2
|%
|Rationalization charges
|(161
|)
|—
|783
|109
|COVID-19 pay
|15
|—
|70
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|32,641
|$
|23,406
|$
|82,464
|$
|65,263
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|13.4
|%
|10.6
|%
|12.2
|%
|10.2
|%
|Total
|Sales before eliminations
|$
|736,319
|$
|719,337
|$
|2,109,320
|$
|2,069,699
|Intercompany eliminations
|(39,096
|)
|(37,007
|)
|(112,769
|)
|(107,928
|)
|Net sales after eliminations
|$
|697,223
|$
|682,330
|2.2
|%
|$
|1,996,551
|$
|1,961,771
|1.8
|%
|Operating profit, as reported - segments
|$
|115,929
|$
|93,252
|$
|294,748
|$
|254,722
|General corporate expense, net
|(8,032
|)
|(6,872
|)
|(24,610
|)
|(23,606
|)
|Intercompany eliminations
|(6,374
|)
|(5,935
|)
|(18,169
|)
|(18,013
|)
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|101,523
|$
|80,445
|$
|251,969
|$
|213,103
|Operating margin, as reported
|14.6
|%
|11.8
|%
|12.6
|%
|10.9
|%
|Rationalization charges †
|(274
|)
|8
|2,102
|1,977
|Acquisition related costs †
|142
|131
|338
|1,034
|Refinancing costs
|—
|—
|57
|—
|COVID-19 pay
|293
|—
|984
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|101,684
|$
|80,584
|$
|255,450
|$
|216,114
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|14.6
|%
|11.8
|%
|12.8
|%
|11.0
|%
|Share-based compensation
|3,280
|3,926
|12,317
|11,411
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,216
|13,467
|47,527
|39,005
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|119,180
|$
|97,977
|$
|315,294
|$
|266,530
|EBITDA margin, as adjusted
|17.1
|%
|14.4
|%
|15.8
|%
|13.6
|%
|Sales change period over period
|14,893
|34,780
|EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
|21,203
|48,764
|Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
|142.4
|%
|140.2
|%
|† Rationalization charges and acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations
|Net sales
|$
|697,223
|$
|682,330
|$
|1,996,551
|$
|1,961,771
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|198,328
|$
|179,331
|$
|548,341
|$
|509,949
|Rationalization charges
|(63
|)
|—
|1,016
|—
|COVID-19 pay
|273
|—
|755
|—
|Gross profit, as adjusted
|$
|198,538
|$
|179,331
|$
|550,111
|$
|509,949
|Gross margin, as reported
|28.4
|%
|26.3
|%
|27.5
|%
|26.0
|%
|Gross margin, as adjusted
|28.5
|%
|26.3
|%
|27.6
|%
|26.0
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|101,523
|$
|80,445
|$
|251,969
|$
|213,103
|Rationalization charges
|(274
|)
|8
|2,102
|1,977
|Acquisition related costs
|142
|131
|338
|1,034
|Refinancing costs
|—
|—
|57
|—
|COVID-19 pay
|293
|—
|984
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|101,684
|$
|80,584
|$
|255,450
|$
|216,114
|Operating margin, as reported
|14.6
|%
|11.8
|%
|12.6
|%
|10.9
|%
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|14.6
|%
|11.8
|%
|12.8
|%
|11.0
|%
|Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
|Income before income taxes, as reported
|$
|93,917
|$
|71,591
|$
|227,673
|$
|185,875
|Rationalization charges
|(274
|)
|8
|2,102
|1,977
|Acquisition related costs
|142
|131
|338
|1,034
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|290
|—
|COVID-19 pay
|293
|—
|984
|—
|Income before income taxes, as adjusted
|94,078
|71,730
|231,387
|188,886
|Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively
|(24,460
|)
|(19,008
|)
|(60,161
|)
|(50,055
|)
|Income, as adjusted
|$
|69,618
|$
|52,722
|$
|171,226
|$
|138,831
|Income per common share, as adjusted
|$
|2.10
|$
|1.53
|$
|5.14
|$
|4.02
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|33,210,545
|34,367,902
|33,337,259
|34,541,635
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|Same branch:
|TruTeam
|$
|487,590
|$
|498,390
|$
|1,418,418
|$
|1,430,800
|Service Partners
|244,113
|220,947
|674,672
|638,899
|Eliminations
|(39,096
|)
|(37,007
|)
|(112,769
|)
|(107,928
|)
|Total same branch
|692,607
|682,330
|1,980,321
|1,961,771
|Acquisitions (a):
|TruTeam
|$
|4,616
|$
|—
|$
|16,230
|$
|—
|Service Partners
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Eliminations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total acquisitions
|4,616
|—
|16,230
|—
|Total
|$
|697,223
|$
|682,330
|$
|1,996,551
|$
|1,961,771
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|Same branch
|$
|118,506
|$
|97,977
|$
|312,099
|$
|266,530
|Acquisitions (a)
|674
|—
|3,195
|—
|Total
|$
|119,180
|$
|97,977
|$
|315,294
|$
|266,530
|EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
|Same branch (b)
|17.1
|%
|15.8
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|14.6
|%
|19.7
|%
|Total (d)
|17.1
|%
|14.4
|%
|15.8
|%
|13.6
|%
|As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
|Same branch (e)
|199.8
|%
|245.7
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|14.6
|%
|19.7
|%
|Total (f)
|142.4
|%
|140.2
|%
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
|(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
|(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
|(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
|(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
|(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Same branch:
|Residential
|$
|543,658
|$
|522,506
|$
|1,553,273
|$
|1,503,300
|Commercial
|148,949
|159,824
|427,048
|458,471
|Same branch net sales
|692,607
|682,330
|1,980,321
|1,961,771
|Acquisitions (a):
|Residential
|$
|2,030
|$
|—
|$
|4,681
|$
|—
|Commercial
|2,586
|—
|11,549
|—
|Acquisitions net sales
|4,616
|—
|16,230
|—
|Total net sales
|$
|697,223
|$
|682,330
|$
|1,996,551
|$
|1,961,771
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
|TopBuild Corp.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income, as reported
|$
|69,996
|$
|54,976
|$
|176,266
|$
|145,011
|Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|7,606
|8,854
|24,063
|27,228
|Income tax expense
|23,921
|16,615
|51,407
|40,864
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,216
|13,467
|47,527
|39,005
|Share-based compensation
|3,280
|3,926
|12,317
|11,411
|Rationalization charges
|(274
|)
|8
|2,102
|1,977
|Acquisition related costs
|142
|131
|338
|1,034
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|290
|—
|COVID-19 pay
|293
|—
|984
|—
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|119,180
|$
|97,977
|$
|315,294
|$
|266,530