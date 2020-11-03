Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

  • 2.2% increase in net sales
  • 210 basis point gross margin expansion to 28.4%
  • 280 basis point operating margin expansion to 14.6%
  • 270 basis point adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 17.1%
  • $2.11 net income per diluted share

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our overall results that included strong adjusted operating and EBITDA margins. Our team continues to do an outstanding job of generating profitable growth. Sales at TruTeam were adversely impacted by our commercial business where some projects have been delayed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Looking ahead, we are bullish on the overall fundamentals of our end markets and our ability to leverage our size and scale to drive market share.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2019)

  • Net sales increased 2.2% to $697.2 million, driven by increased volume and sales from acquisitions.
  • Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 28.4%.
  • Operating profit was $101.5 million, compared to operating profit of $80.4 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $101.7 million, compared to $80.6 million, a 26.2% improvement.
  • Operating margin, both reported and adjusted, was 14.6%, up 280 basis points.
  • Net income was $70.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $69.6 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to $52.7 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $119.2 million, compared to $98.0 million, a 21.6% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 270 basis points to 17.1%.

  • At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $315.3 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $389.6 million for total liquidity of $704.9 million.

Nine Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to nine months ended September 30, 2019)

  • Net sales increased 1.8% to $1,996.6 million.
  • Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.5%.
  • Operating profit was $252.0 million, compared to operating profit of $213.1 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $255.5 million, compared to $216.1 million, a 18.2% improvement.
  • Operating margin was 12.6% a 170-basis point improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 180 basis points to 12.8%.
  • Net income was $176.3 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, compared to $145.0 million, or $4.20 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $171.2 million, or $5.14 per diluted share, compared to $138.8 million, or $4.02 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $315.3 million, compared to $266.5 million, a 18.3% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.8%, a 220-basis point improvement.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2019)

TruTeam 3 Months Ended 9/30/20 9 Months Ended 9/30/20   Service Partners 3 Months Ended 9/30/20 9 Months Ended 9/30/20
Sales $ 492,206   $ 1,434,648     Sales $ 244,113   $ 674,672  
Change       Change    
Volume   -3.4 %   -2.2 %   Volume   12.2 %   6.0 %
Price   1.2 %   1.3 %   Price   -1.7 %   -0.4 %
M&A   0.9 %   1.1 %   M&A   0.0 %   0.0 %
Total Change   -1.2 %   0.3 %   Total Change   10.5 %   5.6 %
Operating Margin   16.9 %   14.9 %   Operating Margin   13.4 %   12.1 %
Change   290 bps     170 bps     Change   280 bps     190 bps  
Adj. Operating Margin   17.0 %   15.0 %   Adj. Operating Margin   13.4 %   12.2 %
Change   300 bps     170 bps     Change   280 bps     200 bps  

Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
On October 1, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Garland Insulating, one of the largest locally owned and operated insulation installation companies in Texas. Garland generated approximately $60 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

“Acquisitions continue to be our number one capital allocation priority. Garland Insulating, which has a great reputation, strong customer base and outstanding leadership, is a good example of the type of quality companies we have in our pipeline,” noted Volas.

Year-to-date, the Company has announced three acquisitions, which combined, are expected to generate approximately $79 million in annual revenue.

Share repurchases
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 57,810 shares at an average price of $155.63 per share.  These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase authorization announced on February 26, 2019.  As of September 30, 2020, $46 million of the $200 million authorization remained.

Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements.  Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position.  We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC.  Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing.  Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.  Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

TopBuild Corp.                          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)                    
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                    
                           
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		  
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Net sales   $                  697,223           $                   682,330        $               1,996,551           $                1,961,771    
Cost of sales                      498,895                        502,999                     1,448,210                     1,451,822    
Gross profit                      198,328                        179,331                        548,341                        509,949    
                             
Selling, general, and administrative expense                        96,805                          98,886                        296,372                        296,846    
Operating profit                       101,523                          80,445                        251,969                        213,103    
                           
Other income (expense), net:                          
Interest expense                        (7,692 )                        (9,507 )                      (24,711 )                      (28,740 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                               —                                 —                             (233 )                               —    
Other, net                                86                               653                               648                            1,512    
Other expense, net                        (7,606 )                        (8,854 )                      (24,296 )                      (27,228 )  
Income before income taxes                        93,917                          71,591                        227,673                        185,875    
                              
Income tax expense                      (23,921 )                      (16,615 )                      (51,407 )                      (40,864 )  
Net income   $                    69,996     $                    54,976     $                  176,266     $                  145,011    
                           
Net income per common share:                          
Basic   $                        2.13     $                        1.63     $                        5.35     $                        4.27    
Diluted   $                        2.11     $                        1.60     $                        5.29     $                        4.20    
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic                 32,847,652                   33,790,857                   32,960,969                   33,977,464    
Diluted                 33,210,545                   34,367,902                   33,337,259                   34,541,635    

 


TopBuild Corp.                
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)                
(dollars in thousands)                
    As of    
    September 30,       December 31,     
    2020   2019    
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 315,338   $ 184,807    
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $8,122 at September 30, 2020 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019     436,548     428,844    
Inventories, net     142,517     149,078    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     32,101     17,098    
Total current assets     926,504     779,827    
                 
Right of use assets     81,692     87,134    
Property and equipment, net     172,099     178,080    
Goodwill     1,379,721     1,367,918    
Other intangible assets, net     172,390     181,122    
Deferred tax assets, net     4,397     4,259    
Other assets     10,998     5,623    
Total assets   $ 2,747,801   $ 2,603,963    
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 311,696   $ 307,970    
Current portion of long-term debt     23,247     34,272    
Accrued liabilities     117,456     98,418    
Short-term lease liabilities     32,747     36,094    
Total current liabilities     485,146     476,754    
                 
Long-term debt     688,870     697,955    
Deferred tax liabilities, net     173,597     175,263    
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     49,927     45,605    
Long-term lease liabilities     52,672     54,010    
Other liabilities     15,995     1,487    
Total liabilities     1,466,207     1,451,074    
                 
EQUITY     1,281,594     1,152,889    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,747,801   $ 2,603,963    
                 
                 
    As of September 30,     
       2020   2019    
Other Financial Data                
Receivable days      48     51    
Inventory days      27     28    
Accounts payable days      81     77    
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable    $ 267,369   $ 301,217    
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)     10.1 %   11.6 %  
                 

 


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 
    2020     2019  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                     
Net income   $                   176,266     $                   145,011  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization                         47,527                           39,005  
Share-based compensation                         12,159                           11,411  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                              233                                  —  
Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment                              290                                885  
Amortization of debt issuance costs                           1,103                             1,169  
Provision for bad debt expense                           5,625                             5,697  
Loss from inventory obsolescence                           1,908                             1,794  
Deferred income taxes, net                            (709 )                            (381 )
Change in certain assets and liabilities              
Receivables, net                       (13,645 )                       (51,585 )
Inventories, net                           4,759                           20,637  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                       (14,989 )                         10,003  
Accounts payable                           2,152                         (12,529 )
Accrued liabilities                         33,436                           10,758  
Payment of contingent consideration                            (413 )                                —  
Other, net                                21                                904  
Net cash provided by operating activities                       255,723                         182,779  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment                       (27,206 )                       (34,100 )
Acquisition of businesses                       (21,450 )                         (6,452 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment                           2,332                             2,239  
Other, net                                —                                  25  
Net cash used in investing activities                       (46,324 )                         (38,288 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt                       300,000                             9,998  
Repayment of long-term debt                     (319,168 )                       (19,424 )
Payment of debt issuance costs                         (2,280 )                                —  
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards                       (14,781 )                       (11,135 )
Exercise of stock options                           1,438                                  —  
Repurchase of shares of common stock                       (43,149 )                       (52,177 )
Payment of contingent consideration                            (928 )                         (1,091 )
Net cash used in financing activities                       (78,868 )                         (73,829 )
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents            
Increase for the period                       130,531                           70,662  
Beginning of period                       184,807                         100,929  
End of period   $                   315,338      $                   171,591  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $                     27,098     $                   120,726  
Accruals for property and equipment                              278                                102  

 


TopBuild Corp.                                          
Segment Data (Unaudited)                                          
(dollars in thousands)                                          
                                           
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		             Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		        
    2020     2019     Change       2020     2019     Change  
TruTeam                                          
Sales   $ 492,206     $ 498,390               (1.2 ) %     $ 1,434,648     $ 1,430,800     0.3 %  
                                           
Operating profit, as reported   $                   83,142     $ 69,846               $ 213,136     $ 189,568          
Operating margin, as reported     16.9   %   14.0   %             14.9   %   13.2   %      
                                           
Rationalization charges                                9                              (16 )                                      866                              183          
Acquisition related costs                              —                                56                                            4                              459          
COVID-19 pay                            278                                —                                        916                                —          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 83,429     $ 69,886               $ 214,922     $ 190,210          
Operating margin, as adjusted     17.0   %   14.0   %             15.0   %   13.3   %      
                                           
Service Partners                                          
Sales   $ 244,113     $ 220,947       10.5   %     $ 674,672     $ 638,899     5.6 %  
                                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 32,787     $ 23,406               $ 81,612     $ 65,154          
Operating margin, as reported     13.4   %   10.6   %             12.1   %   10.2   %      
                                           
Rationalization charges                          (161 )                              —                                        783                              109          
COVID-19 pay                              15                                —                                          70                                —          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 32,641     $ 23,406               $ 82,464     $ 65,263          
Operating margin, as adjusted     13.4   %   10.6   %             12.2   %   10.2   %      
                                           
Total                                          
Sales before eliminations   $                 736,319     $                 719,337               $              2,109,320     $              2,069,699          
Intercompany eliminations                      (39,096 )                     (37,007 )                             (112,769 )                   (107,928 )        
Net sales after eliminations   $ 697,223     $ 682,330       2.2   %     $ 1,996,551     $ 1,961,771     1.8 %  
                                           
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $                 115,929     $                   93,252               $                 294,748     $                 254,722          
General corporate expense, net                       (8,032 )                       (6,872 )                               (24,610 )                     (23,606 )        
Intercompany eliminations                       (6,374 )                       (5,935 )                               (18,169 )                     (18,013 )        
Operating profit, as reported   $                 101,523     $                   80,445               $                 251,969     $                 213,103          
Operating margin, as reported     14.6   %   11.8   %             12.6   %   10.9   %      
                                           
Rationalization charges †                          (274 )                                8                                     2,102                           1,977          
Acquisition related costs †                            142                              131                                        338                           1,034          
Refinancing costs                              —                                —                                          57                                —          
COVID-19 pay                            293                                —                                        984                                —          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $                 101,684     $                   80,584               $                 255,450     $                 216,114          
Operating margin, as adjusted     14.6   %   11.8   %             12.8   %   11.0   %      
                                           
Share-based compensation                         3,280                           3,926                                   12,317                         11,411          
Depreciation and amortization                       14,216                         13,467                                   47,527                         39,005          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 119,180     $ 97,977               $ 315,294     $ 266,530          
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     17.1   %   14.4   %             15.8   %   13.6   %      
                                           
Sales change period over period                      14,893                                              34,780                  
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period                      21,203                                             48,764                  
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales                      142.4   %                                      140.2   %            
                                           
† Rationalization charges and acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.            
                                           

 


TopBuild Corp.                        
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)                        
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                      
                         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations                        
                         
Net sales   $ 697,223     $ 682,330     $ 1,996,551     $ 1,961,771  
                         
Gross profit, as reported   $ 198,328     $ 179,331     $ 548,341     $ 509,949  
                         
Rationalization charges                                (63 )                                  —                               1,016                                    —  
COVID-19 pay                                273                                    —                                  755                                    —  
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 198,538     $ 179,331     $ 550,111     $ 509,949  
                         
Gross margin, as reported     28.4 %     26.3 %     27.5 %     26.0 %
Gross margin, as adjusted     28.5 %     26.3 %     27.6 %     26.0 %
                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 101,523     $ 80,445     $ 251,969     $ 213,103  
                         
Rationalization charges                              (274 )                                    8                               2,102                               1,977  
Acquisition related costs                                142                                  131                                  338                               1,034  
Refinancing costs                                  —                                    —                                    57                                    —  
COVID-19 pay                                293                                    —                                  984                                    —  
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 101,684     $ 80,584     $ 255,450     $ 216,114  
                         
Operating margin, as reported     14.6 %     11.8 %     12.6 %     10.9 %
Operating margin, as adjusted     14.6 %     11.8 %     12.8 %     11.0 %
                         
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                        
                         
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 93,917     $ 71,591     $ 227,673     $ 185,875  
                         
Rationalization charges                              (274 )                                    8                               2,102                               1,977  
Acquisition related costs                                142                                  131                                  338                               1,034  
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt                                  —                                    —                                  290                                    —  
COVID-19 pay                                293                                    —                                  984                                    —  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     94,078       71,730       231,387       188,886  
                         
Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively                         (24,460 )                         (19,008 )                         (60,161 )                         (50,055 )
Income, as adjusted   $ 69,618     $ 52,722     $ 171,226     $ 138,831  
                         
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 2.10     $ 1.53     $ 5.14     $ 4.02  
                         
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     33,210,545       34,367,902       33,337,259       34,541,635  

 


TopBuild Corp.                        
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                        
(dollars in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 
       2020    2019   2020   2019
Net sales                        
Same branch:                        
TruTeam   $              487,590     $              498,390     $           1,418,418     $           1,430,800  
Service Partners                  244,113                    220,947                    674,672                    638,899  
Eliminations                   (39,096 )                   (37,007 )                 (112,769 )                 (107,928 )
Total same branch                  692,607                    682,330                 1,980,321                 1,961,771  
                         
Acquisitions (a):                        
TruTeam   $                  4,616     $                       —     $                16,230     $                       —  
Service Partners                           —                             —                             —                             —  
Eliminations                           —                             —                             —                             —  
Total acquisitions                      4,616                             —                      16,230                             —  
Total   $              697,223     $              682,330     $           1,996,551     $           1,961,771  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted                        
Same branch   $              118,506     $                97,977     $              312,099     $              266,530  
Acquisitions (a)                         674                             —                        3,195                             —  
Total   $              119,180     $                97,977     $              315,294     $              266,530  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                        
Same branch (b)     17.1 %           15.8 %      
Acquisitions (c)     14.6 %           19.7 %      
Total (d)     17.1 %     14.4 %     15.8 %     13.6 %  
                         
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                        
Same branch (e)     199.8 %           245.7 %      
Acquisitions (c)     14.6 %           19.7 %      
Total (f)     142.4 %           140.2 %      
                         
                         
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months            
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales            
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales            
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales            
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales          
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales            



                         
TopBuild Corp.                        
 Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                        
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		  
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Same branch:                        
Residential $ 543,658   $ 522,506   $ 1,553,273   $ 1,503,300  
Commercial   148,949     159,824     427,048     458,471  
Same branch net sales   692,607     682,330     1,980,321     1,961,771  
                         
Acquisitions (a):                        
Residential $ 2,030   $   $ 4,681   $  
Commercial   2,586         11,549      
Acquisitions net sales   4,616         16,230      
Total net sales $ 697,223   $ 682,330   $ 1,996,551   $ 1,961,771  
                         
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months              
                         


TopBuild Corp.                        
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)                  
(in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income, as reported   $ 69,996     $ 54,976   $ 176,266   $ 145,011
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                        
Interest expense and other, net     7,606       8,854     24,063     27,228
Income tax expense     23,921       16,615     51,407     40,864
Depreciation and amortization     14,216       13,467     47,527     39,005
Share-based compensation     3,280       3,926     12,317     11,411
Rationalization charges     (274 )     8     2,102     1,977
Acquisition related costs     142       131     338     1,034
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt               290    
COVID-19 pay     293           984    
EBITDA, as adjusted   $              119,180     $                97,977   $              315,294   $              266,530
                         

 

TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

